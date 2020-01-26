Netanyahu urges ‘actions’ against International Criminal Court
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling on the world to take “concrete actions” against the International Criminal Court ahead of a possible war-crimes case against Israel.
The ICC’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said last month that there was a “reasonable basis” to open a war-crimes probe into Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip as well as Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank. She has asked the court to determine whether she has territorial jurisdiction before proceeding with the case.
Israel, which is not a member of the ICC, has said the court has no jurisdiction and accused Bensouda of being driven by anti-Semitism.
In an interview with the Christian network TBN to be aired Tuesday, Netanyahu praised President Donald Trump for criticizing the ICC and called on others to follow suit.
“I think that everybody should rise up against this,” he said, according to excerpts released by his office.
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli aircraft struck several sites for Gaza militants late Saturday in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave.
The Israeli military said the sites belonged to Hamas, the Islamic group ruling the territory, and included weapons manufacturing and intelligence-gathering facilities.
There were no reports of injuries from the airstrikes in southern Gaza Strip.
Blaming Hamas, the military said it considers “any kind of terror activity with great severity and will continue operating as necessary against attempts to harm its civilians.”
Palestinian groups resumed launching flammable balloons on Israel recently and Hamas said it’s encouraging the shootings, charging Israel of not honoring an unofficial truce meant to improve the economy of the narrow enclave.
Toll from quake in Turkey at 29
ANKARA, Turkey — The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey climbed to 29 on Saturday night as rescue crews searched for people who remained trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings, officials said.
Speaking at a televised news conference, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said earlier in the day that 18 people were killed in Elazig province, where Friday night’s quake was centered, and four in neighboring Malatya. The national disaster agency later updated the total with seven more casualties.
Some 1,243 people were injured, with 34 of them in intensive care but not in critical condition, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
On Saturday afternoon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the hardest-hit areas and attended the funeral of a mother and son killed in the quake. He warned people against repeating “negative” hearsay about the country being unprepared for earthquakes.
Bodies of 3 firefighters retrieved
CANBERRA, Australia — The bodies of three U.S. flying firefighters and the cockpit voice recorder from the water bomber in which they died battling Australia’s unprecedented wildfire crisis were retrieved on Saturday as their grieving families arrived in Sydney, officials said.
Ian McBeth, of Great Falls, Mont., Paul Clyde Hudson, of Buckeye, Ariz., and Rick A. DeMorgan, of Navarre, Fla., died when their C-130 Hercules tanker crashed on Thursday after dumping fire retardant on an out-of-control blaze northeast of the town of Cooma in southern New South Wales state.
The device that records the last two hours of the cockpit conversation as well as the bodies were retrieved Saturday from a still-active fire zone, police and crash investigators said.
Brazil flooding, landslides kill 30
RIO DE JANEIRO — Two days of heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in southeast Brazil that have killed at least 30 people, authorities said Saturday.
Civil Defense officials said 17 people are listed as missing and 2,600 were evacuated from their houses in Minas Gerais state, which has been hit by 48 hours of torrential rains. The death toll had stood at 11 earlier Saturday.
4 die in South Korea explosion
SEOUL, South Korea — Four people were killed and five others were injured on Saturday in an explosion at a motel in eastern South Korea.
Kim Dong-woo, an official from the fire department in the coastal city of Donghae, said the explosion occurred on the second floor of the motel where seven guests were using a gas stove to grill meat. He said four people inside the room were killed and the other three were seriously injured.
Kim said officials are investigating the exact cause of the explosion.
India building collapse kills 5
NEW DELHI — A building that was being expanded in the Indian capital collapsed Saturday, killing five people on the main floor, including four students, an official said.
The students were attending a coaching class on the first story of the building in New Delhi’s Bhajanpur area when the roof came crashing down, fire officer Umesh Garg said.