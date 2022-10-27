Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal
CLEVELAND — Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.
Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Penn., made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland.
The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director became suspicious because Runyan and Cominsky’s fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. An angry crowd at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched the director cut the walleye open and announce there were weights and fish fillets stuffed inside them.
Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
The process of re-exhuming some of the bodies exhumed a year ago for testing in an effort to identify victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, then reburied in an Oklahoma cemetery, began Wednesday to gather more DNA from the remains.
Of the 19 bodies previously exhumed, 14 fit the criteria for additional DNA analysis, but just two of the 14 had enough usable DNA recovered to begin sequencing by Intermountain Forensics of Salt Lake City.
Danny Hellwig, director of laboratory development for Intermountain, said work to develop a genealogy profile for the two bodies with enough viable DNA is expected to start in about a week and be completed within a few weeks, but efforts to identify the remains could take years.
2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq’s Mosul
BAGHDAD — Archaeologists in northern Iraq last week unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings featuring war scenes and trees from the Assyrian Empire, an archaeologist said Wednesday.
The carvings on marble slabs were discovered by a team of experts in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, who have been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate, which was bulldozed by Islamic State group militants in 2016.
Fadhil Mohammed, head of the restoration works, said the team was surprised by discovering “eight murals with inscriptions, decorative drawings and writings.”
Mexico scraps daylight saving timeMEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Senate approved a bill Wednesday to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year.
Some cities and towns along the U.S. border can retain daylight saving time, presumably because they are so linked to U.S. cities.
The Senate approved the measure on a 59-25 vote, with 12 abstentions. The bill already passed the lower house of Congress and now goes President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to be signed into law. The law would go into effect Sunday, when Mexico is scheduled to turn clocks back for the last time.
Ebola infects 6 schoolkids in UgandaKAMPALA, Uganda — Six schoolchildren in Uganda’s capital have tested positive for Ebola, the health minister said Wednesday, marking a serious escalation of the outbreak declared just over a month ago.
The children, who attend three different schools in Kampala, are among at least 15 people in the city confirmed to have been infected with Ebola, according to a statement by Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.
The children are members of a family exposed to the disease by a man who traveled from one Ebola-hit district, sought treatment in Kampala and died there, the statement said.
Teen captures 28 Burmese pythonsMIAMI — A 19-year-old South Florida man captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the threats the invasive snakes pose to the state’s ecology.
Matthew Concepcion was among the 1,000 participants from 32 states, Canada and Latvia who participated in the annual challenge, which removed 231 of the unwanted pythons, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release.
For his efforts, Concepcion was awarded the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize courtesy of the Bergeron Everglades Foundation.
