News in your town

Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver

2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st

Injuries at protests draw scrutiny to use of police weaponry

UK police: Park stabbing that killed 3 was a terror attack

2 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at North Carolina block party

Drug check in Germany sparks attacks on police, vandalism

Rise in coronavirus cases brings new concerns in Alabama

Police say 9 shot, wounded at party in Syracuse, New York

Italy mulls new WHO guidelines on virus patient isolation

While Confederate statues come down, other symbols targeted

Watchdogs: Treasury too secretive on small business loans

No arrests in shooting in Seattle protest zone that killed 1

News in brief

1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting

Custom guitar from Prince's 1980s prime sells for $563,500

Trump looks to reset campaign amid pandemic with Tulsa rally

Manhattan top prosecutor leaves job after standoff with Barr

Amid wave of cultural change, Trump tries to stir a backlash

China claims valley where Indian, Chinese soldiers brawled

China to establish national security bureau in Hong Kong

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

Metal barriers, Trump gear: Crowd readies for Tulsa rally

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Woman accused of arson of police vehicles held pending trial

Shooting, protests test Atlanta's image of Black prosperity

US Embassy in Kabul battling COVID-19 infections

This Father's Day, dads have new respect for duties at home

Bejeweled, Minecraft among games inducted into hall of fame

Nursing homes represent more than 1 in 4 COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 is ravaging America's vulnerable Latino communities

Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak

Separate attacks target security forces, kill 4 in Pakistan

South's unification minister resigns as Korean tensions rise

Australian leader says unnamed state increasing cyberattacks