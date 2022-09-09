KYIV, Ukraine — Europe's largest nuclear power plant embroiled in Russia's war in Ukraine is operating in emergency mode at a higher level of risk, Ukraine's state nuclear energy operator said Friday.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant came under the control of Russian forces early in the war that started in February, but is being operated by Ukrainian staff. The plant and surrounding areas have been repeatedly hit by shelling that Russia and Ukraine blame on each other's forces.

