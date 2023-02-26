Bus hits van, killing 13 in Pakistan
MULTAN, Pakistan — A speeding passenger bus rammed into a van on a motorway in eastern Pakistan, killing 13 people and injuring several others, a police spokesman said Saturday.
The incident happened early Saturday in Rahim Yar Khan, a district in Punjab province, according to Mohammad Awais, a district police spokesman. Awais provided no further details, saying officers were still investigating the cause.
Classes resume after quake in Syria
IDLIB, Syria — Schools resumed classes in Syria’s rebel-held northwest Saturday after closing for nearly three weeks following an earthquake that devastated the region, local officials said, even as many schoolchildren suffer from shock.
Many schools were turned into temporary shelters following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and neighboring parts of Syria on Feb. 6 and killed tens of thousands of people.
The quake left homeless hundreds of thousands of people in the area, many of whom had already been displaced by Syria’s 12-year-long war. Because of that conflict, the rebel-held area has also struggled to receive urgently needed humanitarian aid.
Turkish government probes at least 600
ISTANBUL — Investigations have been launched against more than 600 people in relation to buildings that collapsed in Turkey’s catastrophic earthquake earlier this month, a government official said Saturday.
Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said 184 of the 612 suspects had been jailed pending trial. Those in custody include construction contractors and building owners or managers, he said in televised comments from a coordination center in Diyarbakir in southeast Turkey.
“The detection of evidence in the buildings continues as a basis for criminal investigation,” Bozdag added.
The aftermath of the 7.8-magnitude quake on Feb. 6, which led to nearly 48,000 deaths in southern Turkey and northern Syria, has seen Turks question the structural integrity of many of the 173,000 buildings that collapsed or were seriously damaged.
2 die in Arizona crash
PHOENIX — Two people were killed and 11 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists Saturday morning in Arizona.
The Goodyear Police Department said the pickup struck a “large group of adult bicyclists” just before 8 a.m. in suburban Phoenix. Police said the driver of the pickup truck, who has not been identified, stayed at the scene of the crash.
Plane crash kills man
DULUTH, Minn. — A Minnesota man was killed when the small aircraft he was piloting crashed on the ice of a harbor, authorities say.
The plane went down Friday afternoon near the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge, which crosses the Saint Louis Bay, connecting Duluth, Minn., and Superior, Wis.
The victim, identified only as a 52-year-old Hermantown man, was the only person aboard, authorities said.
