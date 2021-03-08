Iran releases aid worker accused of spying
Iran released a British-Iranian aid worker detained in 2016 on national security charges yet barred her from leaving the country, a move that could perpetuate strained ties between the U.K. and Tehran.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s electronic ankle bracelet was removed on Sunday and she is “in good shape and happy to be released,” said her lawyer, Hojjat Kermani. She still faces another ruling on a prior charge of engaging in propaganda against the state and must appear in court on March 14.
Iranian president: U.S. should lift sanctions
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday his country was prepared to take steps to live up to measures in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as soon as the United States lifts economic sanctions on Iran.
In a meeting with Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Rouhani said: “Iran is ready to immediately take compensatory measures based on the nuclear deal and fulfill its commitments just after the U.S. illegal sanctions are lifted and it abandons its policy of threats and pressure.”
Swiss voters OK plan to ban niqabs, burqas
BERLIN — Swiss voters narrowly approved on Sunday a proposal to ban face coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters.
The measure will outlaw covering one’s face in public places like restaurants, sports stadiums, public transport or simply walking in the street. It foresees exceptions at religious sites and for security or health reasons, such as face masks people are wearing now to protect against COVID-19, as well as for traditional Carnival celebrations. Authorities have two years to draw up detailed legislation.
Chinese official: Back off support for Taiwan
BEIJING — China’s foreign minister warned the Biden administration on Sunday to roll back former President Donald Trump’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as its own territory.
The claim to Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949, is an “insurmountable red line,” Wang Yi said at a news conference during the annual meeting of China’s ceremonial legislature.
The United States has no official relations with Taiwan but extensive informal ties. Trump irked Beijing by sending Cabinet officials to visit Taiwan in a show of support.
“The Chinese government has no room for compromise,” Wang said.
“We urge the new U.S. administration to fully understand the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue” and “completely change the previous administration’s dangerous practices of ‘crossing the line’ and ‘playing with fire,’” he said.