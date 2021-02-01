St. Paul police probe triple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul woman who told police she was fine after a relative asked for a welfare check Saturday was shot to death an hour later along with a teen girl and young boy, police said.
Mike Ernster, spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department, said when an officer checked on the woman she looked at him and said, “I’m OK. Tell them I’m OK.” An hour later first responders found the woman and the girl dead from gunshot wounds. The boy died at a hospital a few hours later.
The shootings happened in a multi unit building in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul.
No arrests have been made. Authorities are reviewing evidence and seeking witnesses.
2 arrested in attack on famed private eye
SAN FRANCISCO — Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery that left famed San Francisco private investigator Jack Palladino on life support, police said Sunday.
Palladino himself might have inadvertently helped detectives make the arrests after photographs were recovered from a camera the suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Palladino, who worked on high-profile cases ranging from the Jonestown mass suicides to celebrity and political scandals, suffered a head injury in the violent attack Jan. 28.
Lawrence Thomas, 24, of Pittsburg, and Tyjone Flournoy, 23, of San Francisco, were jailed Sunday, police said.
Palladino, 76, remained unconscious but received news of the arrests from his wife and fellow private detective Sandra Sutherland on Saturday night.
4 people found dead in Oklahoma home
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A couple and their two young children were found dead in a home Saturday in northeast Oklahoma in what police said appears to be a triple murder-suicide.
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the mother of an adult male victim arrived at the home in a mobile home park about 2:30 p.m. and found her son, her grandchildren and the children’s mother dead.
She had been expecting to baby-sit the children but had been unable to reach anyone on the phone to confirm the plan, he said.