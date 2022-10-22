Yellen’s visit is part of the Treasury leader’s ongoing tour of the U.S., as she and other administration officials try to quell the impact on Americans of persistent high inflation.
In Virginia, Yellen talked about how a boost in domestic industrial manufacturing will be one of the solutions.
“Our government’s failure to invest in innovation has had wide-ranging impacts on our long-term economic well-being,” Yellen said during her speech. “At the most fundamental level, it impacted our productive capacity.”
She said that over the past year, President Joe Biden’s administration “has begun to reverse that trend.”
“We have advanced an economic plan that finally puts innovation and technology at the forefront of our national agenda,” she said.
American Express profits up 3%
NEW YORK — American Express profits rose a modest 3% in the third quarter despite a significant rise in spending by cardmembers.
Revenue surged 24% to $13.56 billion, but profit its being curbed as the credit card giant sets aside hundreds of millions of dollars to cover potential credit losses in a volatile global economy.
Shares slumped 6.5% in morning trading Friday.
The New York company earned $1.88 billion, or $2.47 a share, or a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. It’s also up from the $1.83 billion, or $2.27 a share, in the same period a year earlier.
Despite double-digit increases in cardmember spending, new accounts opened, and healthy revenue, AmEx set aside $778 million to cover potential loan losses this quarter.
Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes.
The S&P 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher.
More than 90% of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose. Technology stocks, retailers and health care companies powered a big share of the rally. Oracle rose 5%, Home Depot added 2.3% and Pfizer rose 4.8%.
Social media companies fell broadly after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak forecast and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. Snap slumped 28.1% and Twitter shed 4.9%.
