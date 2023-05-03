U.S. hands Cyprus ancient artifacts, some 4,000 years old
NICOSIA, Cyprus — The United States has returned some 80 ancient artifacts, including coins and limestone sculptures, to Cyprus, the Mediterranean island nation’s Department of Antiquities said Tuesday.
The antiquities were recovered after U.S. authorities seized them or individual owners decided to hand them back after discovering their true provenance, Cyprus Department of Antiquities Director Marina Solomidou Ieronymidou said.
They include clay and glass vessels and limestone sculptures, some dating to 2,000 B.C., as well as an 18th century painting that was believed to have adorned a now-derelict church in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the ethnically divided nation.
The artifacts were all repatriated Apr. 26 and are currently held in a museum in the capital of Cyprus, Nicosia.
Global operation takes down dark web drug marketplaceTHE HAGUE, Netherlands — Law enforcement agencies around the world seized an online marketplace and arrested nearly 300 people allegedly involved in buying and selling drugs, European Union law enforcement agency Europol said Tuesday.
The worldwide operation targeting the “Monopoly Market,” coordinated by Europol, is the latest major takedown of sales platforms for drugs and other illicit goods on the so-called dark web, a part of the internet hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing tools.
Europol said that 288 suspects were arrested and more than $53.4 million in cash and virtual currencies, 850 kilograms of drugs, and 117 firearms were seized in a series of raids in several countries.
The seized drugs include more than 569 pounds of amphetamines; 95 pounds of cocaine; 95 pounds of MDMA; and more than 22 pounds of LSD and ecstasy pills, the agency said.
The largest number of arrests — 153 — were made in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom with 55 and Germany with 52, Europol said.
Tennis star helps police catch man who allegedly stole his carCANBERRA, Australia — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Tuesday.
The ABC said court documents showed the 2022 Wimbledon finalist used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra.
The ABC said documents from court proceedings Tuesday allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, demanded the keys for the car and asked her how to drive it. When he got into the car, she fled and screamed for help. Kyrgios, who was nearby, telephoned a police emergency number and helped them track the vehicle.
The police pursuit ended when the car entered a school zone but a man was arrested soon after with help from a police tactical response team.
