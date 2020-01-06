Technology firms face new export limits
WASHINGTON — U.S. technology companies that build artificial intelligence software for analyzing satellite imagery will face new restrictions on exporting their products to China and elsewhere.
The Commerce Department said that today new export rules will take effect that target emerging technology that could give the U.S. a significant military or intelligence advantage. A special license would be required to sell software outside the U.S. that can automatically scan aerial images to identify objects of interest, such as vehicles or houses.
The rules could affect a growing sector of the tech industry using algorithms to analyze satellite images of crops, trade patterns and other changes affecting the economy or environment.
The new export rules are the result of Congress passing a law in 2018 that updated national security-related export controls to protect “emerging and foundational” technology that could end up in the hands of foreign governments.
It’s an interim rule until the public has a chance to weigh in before March, but the Commerce Department says it is in the national security interests of the U.S. to immediately implement the controls today.
Authorities: Man shot 2 teens, killing 1
TAMPA, Fla. — A man shot two teenagers, one of them fatally, when the pair broke into a Florida home through a back patio door and tried to rob the man and his fiancée at gunpoint, authorities said.
The second teen is in critical condition after Saturday’s incident.
Officials said neither the resident who shot the teens nor his fiancée were hurt. Their names haven’t been released.
Deputies do not believe the incident was a random event, according to officials.
Prosecutors: Woman killed for honking horn
ROSEAU, Minn. — Prosecutors in northern Minnesota accused a man of fatally shooting a woman who yelled at him to hurry up and honked her horn while waiting for him outside his home.
Angelo Borreson, 56, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of 51-year-old Angela Wynne.
Borreson told authorities Wynne drove to his home near Badger on Wednesday morning to help him get gas for his vehicle. According to the complaint, Wynne arrived before Borreson was ready to leave and started yelling at him to hurry while honking her horn.
Borreson told authorities that he accidentally shot Wynne multiple times. He said he did not mean for his shotgun to fire, the complaint said. He then called 911.
Borreson remained jailed Sunday with bail set at $750,000 ahead of a March 16 court appearance.