Guatemala condemns fire at Congress
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala’s government called fires set by protesters at Congress “terrorist acts” while the Inter-American Human Rights Commission on Sunday condemned what it called an “excessive use of force” by police against demonstrators opposed to a new budget that slashes social spending.
Protesters broke into the Congress building and set one office afire on Saturday, and tossed rocks at police. Flames poured out of the building’s neoclassical facade.
The protests were part of growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a budget that cut educational and health spending.
Extremists curb some voting in Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Fears of attacks by extremists prevented voting in many parts of Burkina Faso on Sunday, as the country went to the polls for presidential and legislative elections marred by ongoing violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.
Election and local government officials told The Associated Press that certain polling stations in the Center North, Sahel and East regions that were expected to open had not, and those that did had to close early because of the fear of attacks.
Results are expected in the next few days.
Syrian leader picks new foreign minister
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria’s President Bashar Assad named a new foreign minister on Sunday, appointing Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to replace a longtime diplomat who passed away last week after holding the post for more than a decade.
Walid al-Moallem died on Nov. 16 at the age of 79.
COVID-19 measures planned in Britain
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for strict regional measures to combat COVID-19 after England’s lockdown ends Dec. 2, sparking a rebellion by members of his own party who say the move might do more harm than good.
Johnson’s office said late Saturday that the government plans to return to a three-tiered system of restrictions, with areas facing different measures depending on the severity of their outbreaks. Though it is likely that a much-criticized 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants will be altered, the tiers are likely to include tighter restrictions than when they were first used in October even as more communities are expected to be placed in the two highest virus alert categories.
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military said a soldier and four militants were killed Sunday in a shootout during a raid near the border with Afghanistan.
The military said two soldiers were also injured during the raid in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.