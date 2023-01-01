Mega Millions jackpot up to $785 million
The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot.
No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.
The numbers selected Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7.
The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.
The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $395 million.
The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.
“On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion,” Mega Millions said.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Probes start after 3 officers shoot man in car
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city’s northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation.
Also, the civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person.
The man is hospitalized in stable condition.
The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.
Officers were dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway around 4 a.m., police said. They found a man who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.
An officer knocked on a car window and announced, “Police. Hands up,” Indianapolis police said.
It wasn’t clear what prompted the officers to open fire, but police said detectives found a handgun in the driver’s seat.
Several police body cameras were activated during the shooting, the department said.
Police haven’t released the names of the injured man or the officers.
