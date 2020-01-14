News in your town

Democratic debate allows one more jab before Iowa caucuses

Man asks judge's leave for sword battle with ex-wife, lawyer

US-China pact signing to ease tension but leave much undone

A fire, an SOS, a rescue: Man spends weeks in remote Alaska

Anger in Iran over jet's downing; gunfire disperses protests

Trump use of doctored Pelosi-Schumer photo draws Muslim ire

Iowa woman who ran over bicyclist in parking lot takes plea deal

Iran announces arrests over downing of plane that killed 176

House votes Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

A fire, an SOS, a rescue: Man spends weeks in remote Alaska

McConnell is Trump's man, assigned to shape his Senate trial

U.S. sends home nearly two dozen Saudi cadets after shooting

National news in brief

8 stabbed apparently at random in Colorado, suspect detained

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part time to Canada

Trump to hold Des Moines rally days before Iowa caucuses

U.S. sends home nearly two dozen Saudi cadets after shooting

McConnell on US-Iran strategy: 'Let's not screw it up'

Astros' Hinch, GM banned for season for sign-stealing

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Gonzaga stays No. 1 as Baylor makes up ground in Top 25 poll