BUCHAREST, Romania — NATO doubled down Tuesday on its commitment to one day include Ukraine, a pledge that some officials and analysts believe helped prompt Russia’s invasion this year. The world’s largest security alliance also pledged to send more aid to Ukrainian forces locked in battle with Russian troops.
“NATO’s door is open,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before chairing the meeting in the capital, Bucharest.
He highlighted that North Macedonia and Montenegro had recently joined NATO, and said Russian President Vladimir Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as NATO members” soon. The Nordic neighbors applied for membership in April, concerned that Russia might target them next.
“Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining, Stoltenberg said. “We stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine.”
German chancellor says offer to Poland for missile defense system remains
BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that his country’s offer to send Patriot anti-missile systems to Poland remains on the table despite Warsaw’s suggestion that they should go to Ukraine instead.
Poland’s proposal has received a cool response from Berlin, where some are concerned that deploying Patriots to Ukraine could draw NATO into the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Defense experts say training for the highly sophisticated system could also take years, meaning it would not meet Ukraine’s immediate needs.
“Our offer to the Polish government to protect their own country is not yet off the table,” Scholz said.
After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, NATO beefed up defenses along its eastern flank. The alliance deployed U.S. Patriot batteries to Poland and German Patriot batteries to Slovakia, as well as a French equivalent system to Romania.
Germany is looking into providing more Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, as well as the IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system, he said.
Jailed Belarusian taken to hospital
TALLINN, Estonia — A prominent member of the Belarusian opposition serving an 11-year prison sentence for helping organize anti-government protests was taken to a hospital emergency department and underwent surgery, her father said Tuesday.
Alexander Kolesnikov said his daughter, Maria Kolesnikova, was in grave but stable condition. The doctors didn’t share her diagnosis or any other details with him about the surgery, Kolesnikov said.
He noted that his daughter looked energetic and cheerful when he last visited her in prison in the southern city of Homiel about a month ago.
Kolesnikova has been in custody since her arrest in September 2020, when she tore up her passport at the border to prevent her forced expulsion from Belarus amid massive protests challenging the reelection of the country’s authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko.
She was convicted in September 2021 on charges of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organization and calling for action that threatened the security of the state.
Pakistan announces new military chief
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s new military chief took command of the country’s armed forces on Tuesday as a political rift between the government and the popular opposition leader deepened. He took over a day after a renewed threat from a key militant group behind scores of deadly attacks over 15 years.
The army has historically wielded huge influence in Pakistan, ruling it for half of the country’s 75-year history. But it has also been fighting local and foreign militants since 2001, when Pakistan became an ally of the United States in the war on terror.
One of the key challenges faced by the country’s new army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, will be how to respond to the latest threat from the Pakistani Taliban, known as TTP. The group is allied with the Afghanistan Taliban.
China, Russia increase energy ties
BEIJING — China is ready to “forge closer partnership” with Russia in energy, a state news agency quoted President Xi Jinping as saying in a letter Tuesday, potentially expanding ties that irk Washington by helping the Kremlin resist sanctions over its war on Ukraine.
The announcement gave no details. It said Xi made the comment in a letter to the 4th China-Russia Energy Business Forum.
China’s energy-hungry economy is one of the biggest customers for Russian oil and gas. Purchases more than doubled over a year ago in October to $10.2 billion as Chinese importers took advantage of discounts offered by Moscow.
“China is ready to work with Russia to forge closer partnership in energy cooperation,” the official Xinhua News Agency cited Xi’s letter as saying. “Energy cooperation is an important cornerstone of practical cooperation between China and Russia.”
