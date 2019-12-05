Tennessee woman says neighbor killed her fiance over feud
ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman says her fiance was killed by their next-door neighbor during a longstanding dispute that began over who was allowed to mow the grass between their homes.
In a video posted to Facebook this month, 43-year-old Davey Roach Jr. said he was concerned about his neighbor who always carried a gun and had a security camera surveying his house, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Roach complained to Rocky Top police, saying George Patterson, 67, had threatened his family.
Four days later, Patterson shot Roach to death following another argument in front of their homes, authorities said.
Patterson must now undergo a psychiatric evaluation to see if he is fit to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge, an Anderson County judge ruled Tuesday.
Roach’s fiance, Felicia Adkins, told the newspaper a feud between the men had been escalating for more than a year.
SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have rescued 19 members of a family who became marooned in a snowed-in cabin after a weekend blizzard swept the area.
The Menominee County Road Commission said a joint rescue team rescued 10 children and nine adults Monday from the cabin in Menominee County’s Spalding Township using an all-terrain vehicle. The rescued relatives ranged in age from 1 to 64.
They had been there since Saturday. The cabin is located about 6 miles off the main road along an unplowed road that was buried under a 2-foot snowfall, WLUC-TV reported.
Road Commission Assistant Engineer Darrell Cass said a plow truck sent to the site got stuck before a grader freed it. That vehicle then got within a quarter-mile of the cabin and Emergency Medical Services took over and got the family out safely.
The owner of LaBranche Tavern housed the family for about five hours, giving them coffee and hot cocoa, before they left for home hours later.
Tavern owner Lauri Carlson says she was happy she could help “so they could be safe and be warm.”
Sheriff: French bulldogs stolen in 2 burglariesWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Investigators in Florida’s Palm Beach County are searching for a dog thief targeting a particular high-end breed.
Sheriff’s officials say the first French bulldog reported missing was Arthur. The tan and brown Frenchie was last seen inside a kennel in a home that was burglarized on Monday.
The same day, a black and white bulldog named Natallia was taken from another home about two miles from the first home that was hit near West Palm Beach.Officials are asking anyone with information about the missing dogs to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.
Loaded gun inside baby gift bought at Florida thrift storeCRESTVIEW, Fla. — A woman who bought a baby shower gift at a Florida Goodwill store was shocked when the father-to-be opened the box and found a loaded semi-automatic rifle inside.
Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez told the Northwest Florida Daily News that she and her husband stopped by the store in Valparaiso on Sunday as they were heading to a friend’s baby shower. She found a Baby Einstein’s bouncer that was unopened and appeared to be brand new for $9.99.
‘’It was like the perfect gift for the baby shower,” Alvarez-Rodriguez said.
The father-to-be thought so too.
He shouted, ‘’You guys got me a gun!” Alvarez-Rodriguez said.
While some of the guests laughed, Alvarez-Rodriguez said she and her husband were shocked. They called the Crestview Police Department.
Officers came to the party and checked the couple’s identifications to make sure they weren’t convicted felons, police spokesman Maj. Andrew Schneider said.
The responding officer initially allowed the father-to-be to keep the gun, which is a Mossberg 715T semi-automatic rifle. The next day police asked him to turn it over to the department.
The incident remains under investigation. There were no details on how the gun got into the box, which appeared unopened.
An employee at the Goodwill store said she couldn’t comment.
‘’Goodwill has the best treasures for $9.99,” Alvarez-Rodriguez said.
Texas judge orders border wall fundraiser not to buildHOUSTON — A local judge in South Texas has ordered supporters of President Donald Trump not to build their planned private border wall on a section of land near the Rio Grande.
State District Judge Keno Vasquez on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against We Build the Wall, which raised $25 million after promising to build its own private barrier.
Vasquez set a Dec. 17 hearing for We Build the Wall and its founder, Brian Kolfage, to appear in court in the South Texas city of Edinburg.