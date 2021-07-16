Swaying of Chinese skyscraper attributed to wind on mast
BEIJING — The swaying of a 70-story skyscraper in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen was the result of winds causing vibrations on a roof-top mast intended for lightning protection and for guiding aircraft, authorities said Thursday.
The government of the business and technology hub said the SEG Plaza was considered safe and crews were removing the mast and using other methods to provide its functions.
Vatican prosecutor seeks prison for priest in abuse trial
VATICAN CITY — A prosecutor for the Holy See asked a Vatican court Thursday to convict and sentence an Italian priest for the alleged sexual abuse of a former altar boy on Vatican City property.
The charges against the Rev. Gabriele Martinelli stem from abuse that allegedly took place at the Vatican’s youth seminary. The case is the first to go to trial alleging sexual abuse within the Vatican’s walls.
Prosecutor Roberto Zannotti argued for Martinelli’s conviction on charges of aggravated carnal violence and aggravated libertine acts. The prosecutor requested an eight-year prison sentence, reduced to four years, for the first charge, and a sentence of four years, reduced to two years, for the latter.
The prosecutor said he asked for reduced sentences because Martinelli also was a minor and a seminarian when the alleged crimes were committed.
Brazil’s president recovers in hospital, no surgery planned
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was recovering in a Sao Paulo hospital Thursday after being rushed for treatment of intestinal obstruction, but is unlikely to need surgery, the president’s son, Flavio, said on his official Twitter account.
The president’s office said in a statement that the president was doing better and that his clinical and laboratory results were “satisfactory,” but it gave no expected discharge date. The statement, signed by the president’s doctors, did not mention surgery.
Bolsonaro, 66, was admitted to a hospital in Brasilia, the capital city, Wednesday with abdominal pain, following days marred with chronic hiccups.
Dutch queen opens 3D-printed bridge in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM — Dutch Queen Maxima teamed up with a small robot Thursday to unveil a steel 3D-printed pedestrian bridge over a canal in the heart of Amsterdam’s red light district.
Maxima pushed a green button that set the robot’s arm in motion to cut a ribbon across the bridge with a pair of scissors.
The distinctive flowing lines of the 40-foot bridge were created using a 3D printing technique called wire and arc additive manufacturing that combines robotics with welding.
Ex-Sex Pistols sue singer Johnny Rotten
LONDON — Two former members of the Sex Pistols are suing singer Johnny Rotten for the right to use the band’s songs in an upcoming television series about the anarchic punk rock icons.
Guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook want the songs to appear in “Pistol,” a television series based on a memoir by Jones. Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, has slammed the series as “disrespectful” and is refusing to grant permission for the songs to be included.
Edmund Cullen, a lawyer for Jones and Cook, told a judge at the High Court in London on Thursday that the former bandmates have a “brittle and fractious” relationship.
Snake catchers keep busy in Bangkok
BANGKOK — Bangkok parkgoers looking for relief from renewed coronavirus restrictions got a slithering surprise Thursday when a python as long as two of the Thai capital’s ubiquitous motorbikes was spotted in one of the city’s most popular green spaces.
Bangkok firefighters typically get thousands of snake-removal calls each year. Firefighter Somchai Yoosabai said his department alone has caught a snake or two a day during the current rainy season, mostly in neighborhoods or houses with pets.