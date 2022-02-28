BRISBANE, Australia — Parts of Australia’s third-most populous city, Brisbane, were under water today after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and killed seven people.
The flooding in Brisbane and its surrounding areas is the worst since 2011 when the city of 2.6 million people was inundated by what was described as a once-in-a-century event.
A 59-year-old man drowned in Brisbane’s north on Sunday afternoon after he tried to cross a flooded creek on foot and was pinned against a fence, Queensland state police said today.
Queensland emergency services warned life-threatening flash flooding was occurring south of Brisbane in parts of Gold Coast city.
Residents were advised to shelter where they were unless it is unsafe to do so.
14 workers trapped in China coal mine
BEIJING — A rescue operation is underway to rescue 14 workers trapped in a coal mine in southwestern China, media reported Sunday.
The roof of a shaft at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in Guizhou province collapsed on Friday morning, state-run China Daily reported.
More than 500 rescuers and over 80 emergency vehicles have been dispatched to the site, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Belarus holds constitutional vote
KYIV, Ukraine — Belarusians cast ballots Sunday in a constitutional referendum that the country’s authoritarian leader called to cement his 27-year old grip on power, even as he offers the country’s territory to his ally Russia to invade Ukraine.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has edged even closer to Russia amid crippling Western sanctions over his crackdown on domestic protests, said he was confident that Belarusians will support a set of constitutional amendments that would allow him to stay in power until 2035.
The revised main law also sheds Belarus’ neutral status, opening the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia, which deployed forces to Belarusian territory under the pretext of military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of the invasion that began Thursday.
The opposition denounced the vote as a “farce” and said it wouldn’t recognize its results.