Last known freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — The last known freshwater Irrawaddy dolphin on a stretch of the Mekong River in northeastern Cambodia has died, apparently after getting tangled in a fishing net, wildlife officials said Wednesday.
The aquatic mammal was found dead Tuesday on a riverbank in Stung Treng province near the border with Laos, Cambodia’s Fisheries Conservation Department announced on its Facebook page.
The tail of the dolphin that died Tuesday was seen tangled in a fishing net about a week earlier, the Cambodian state news agency AKP reported. It said the dolphin was unable to swim properly after that and died due to its injury and inability to catch its usual prey for nourishment.
North Korea celebrates late leader’s birthday amid hardships
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea celebrated the 80th birthday of late leader Kim Jong Il with a concert, fireworks and a rare outdoor ceremony near its border with China, state media reported Wednesday, as the country pushes for greater public support amid pandemic-related hardships.
The snowy celebration involving a cheering crowd is likely meant to solidify the leadership of Kim’s son and current leader, Kim Jong Un, as he faces one of the toughest moments of his decade in power. The younger Kim said last year his country was grappling with “the worst-ever situation” due to the pandemic, U.N. sanctions and other problems.
North Korea’s state TV showed Kim Jong Un, dressed in a dark winter coat, waving when people clapped their hands and hopped as he appeared at the ceremony at Samjiyon city Tuesday on the eve of his father’s birthday.
Sydney swimmer dies after being attacked by 15-foot shark
SYDNEY — A swimmer on a Sydney beach in Australia died after being attacked Wednesday by what witnesses described as a 15-foot great white shark.
“This person had suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene,” New South Wales state Ambulance Inspector Lucky Phrachnanh said.
It is the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.
A witness, Kris Linto, said the swimmer was in the water when the shark “came and attacked him vertically.”
“We heard a yell and then turned around, it looked like a car just landed in the water, big splash,” he told Nine News TV.
Police probe cash-for-honors deal tied to prince’s charity
LONDON — London police have launched an investigation into allegations that people associated with one of Prince Charles’ charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations.
The investigation followed a series of stories in the Times of London, which reported that a long-time aide to Charles helped to secure the prince’s support for a Saudi citizen to receive a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations of as much as 1.5 million pounds.
The Metropolitan Police Service said Wednesday that it decided to open a formal investigation after assessing the media reports, reviewing the findings of an inquiry commissioned by the Prince’s Foundation and looking at documents provided by the foundation. No one has been arrested, police said in a statement.