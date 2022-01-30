North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile in 7th test of year
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea today fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea — its seventh round of weapons launches this month — in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North launched one suspected ballistic missile from a northern inland area but didn’t immediately say how far it flew. Japan’s Defense Ministry and Prime Minister’s office said the weapon was possibly a ballistic missile but didn’t immediately provide further details.
$426 million jackpot ticket sold in California
LOS ANGELES — A single ticket sold in Los Angeles matched all six numbers and was the lucky winner of the $426 million Mega Millions jackpot prize, the California State Lottery announced Saturday.
The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55. The Mega ball was 13, the California State Lottery said.
The winning ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station. The winner is not yet known.
2 nurses accused of forging vaccination cards
AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Two nurses on Long Island are accused of forging COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme, prosecutors and police said.
Julie DeVuono, the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, are both charged with felony forgery, and DeVuono also is charged with offering a false instrument for filing. Both were arraigned Friday.
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said DeVuono and Urraro handed out fake vaccination cards, charging $220 for adults and $85 for children. DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a licensed practical nurse, entered the false information into the state’s immunization database, he said.
Nebraska fire causes ‘multiple deaths’
PIERCE, Neb. — Two school-aged children are among those killed after fire broke out early Saturday at a home in rural northern Nebraska.
The Norfolk Daily News reported that firefighters were called to a home in the small town of Pierce at 5:46 a.m. The newspaper, citing an emergency responder who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported “multiple deaths.”