News in your town

Nation news in brief

Corps: Some levees damaged in 2019 still vulnerable

Watchdog finds new problems with FBI wiretap applications

Taliban team arrives in Kabul to monitor prisoner release

Disputed Canada-US oil pipeline work to start in April

Nation/world news in brief

Mother sentenced to 7 months in college admissions scam

US outlines plan for Venezuela transition, sanctions relief

NFL team owners vote to expand playoffs by two teams

Disputed Canada-US oil pipeline work to start in April

Watchdog finds new problems with FBI wiretap applications

US outlines plan for Venezuela transition, sanctions relief

US death toll eclipses China's as reinforcements head to NYC

UN chief says COVID-19 is worst crisis since World War II

Dozens of crew members test positive for COVID-19 on U.S. Navy aircraft carrier

CNN's Cuomo says he has coronavirus, has shown symptoms

Virus forces world religions to similar plans for holidays

Florida sheriff wants new leads following Netflix series

ESPN: 10-part Michael Jordan documentary begins April 19

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast