Sheriff: Gunman killed outside North Carolina courthouse
A gunman exchanged fire with officers outside a North Carolina courthouse on Tuesday before authorities shot and killed him, a sheriff said.
A deputy responding to the scene in the city of Asheville was hurt but expected to survive, said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller. He indicated that the injury wasn’t a gunshot wound but wouldn’t elaborate. Miller said no bystanders or courthouse employees were hurt.
Shortly before 10 a.m., a man inside a parked SUV fired shots from a handgun at a law enforcement officer near the courthouse, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.
Dozens of deputies and police officers swarmed the area while the courthouse was locked down, and witnesses described hearing several gunshots.
Miller said officers returned fire on the suspect who was inside a parked car, killing him.
Lawyer in death of 7 motorcyclists: Biker at fault
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the motorcyclists in a crash that killed him and six fellow bikers on a north woods highway was drunk and actually was the one who hit a pickup and caused the accident, the lawyer for the truck driver charged with homicide said in a document made public Tuesday.
A New Hampshire State Police account of the June 21 crash in the community of Randolph “was deeply flawed,” the lawyer for truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 24, of West Springfield, Mass., said in a motion filed Friday that seeks a hearing to set him free on bail.
The motion notesthe state also provided information showing that Mazza had been turned around looking back at the group of riders behind him just before the accident and that autopsy reports show that at the time of the crash, Mazza’s blood-alcohol level was 0.135%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%.
Boy, 5, dies after mom left him on trail
KETCHIKAN, Alaska — The body of a 5-year-old boy was found on an Alaska trail days after he and his mother got lost, and then the mother left him to find help on her own, State Troopers said.
Searchers found Jaxson Brown Saturday afternoon on the Lunch Creek Trail, the Ketchikan Daily News reported.
Troopers began the search Friday for the boy and his mother, Jennifer Treat, 36. Her vehicle was parked at the trailhead, and the trail extends for nearly 5 miles to Emory Tobin Lake. The trail ranged from improved walkways and boardwalks to hard-to-traverse areas with mud in some places and snow waist-deep in others., said Jerry Kiffer, Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad incident commander.
Treat and her son began hiking the trail Wednesday afternoon and didn’t intend to stay the night. But troopers said they “became disoriented and lost the trail.”
They spent the night together on the trail. On Thursday morning, the boy was tired and didn’t want to hike any longer, troopers said. Treat left him to find help on her own.
Searchers found Treat Friday afternoon, and took her off the trail by a helicopter.
The boy’s body was found later Saturday further up the trail from where his mother was rescued, troopers said.