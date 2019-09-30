GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — Authorities are trying to locate the body of a man who climbed over a safety barrier at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and apparently jumped to his death.
They say the 28-year-old visitor to the tourist spot on the Hualapai reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park jumped around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
A Grand Canyon West spokesman says a body recovery effort began Sunday morning.
Skywalk opened in 2007. It’s a horseshoe-shaped glass walkway that juts about 70 feet over the canyon overlooking the Colorado River.
The vertical drop from the Skywalk is between 500 feet and 800 feet (244 meters).
A Chinese tourist fell to his death in March when he stumbled while trying to take a photo close to Skywalk.
Snowstorm hits Rocky Mountains; Montana gets bruntGREAT FALLS, Mont. — Areas of the northern Rocky Mountains looked more like mid-winter rather than early fall on Sunday as a snowstorm dumped record amounts of wind-driven snow that caused hazardous travel conditions and scattered power outages.
Winter storm warnings were posted for parts of western Montana, northern Idaho and northeast Washington. Snow also was forecast for areas in Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.
The brunt of the storm hit Montana where up to 2 feet of snow fell Saturday in the mountains and a record 14 inches fell in Great Falls with snow still falling Sunday.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared an emergency Sunday, allowing the state to mobilize resources to help affected areas.
“With an unprecedented winter storm throwing our state a surprise in September, state and local governments are working closely together to protect the health and safety of Montanans and our top priority is making sure that happens,” Bullock said in a statement. “Montanans should heed all warnings from state and local officials, travel safely, and be cautious during this time.”
Major interstates and highways remained open, but snow and ice covered many stretches of roadway in western Montana.
The storm was expected to wind down late Sunday and early today.
Airport worker killed in accident on tarmac
ATLANTA — Police say a worker at Atlanta’s airport died in an accident on the tarmac earlier this week.
News outlets reported Friday that a bag-loading vehicle pinned the unidentified employee against an airplane Wednesday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The victim later died at a hospital.
Atlanta police tell the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that no charges are expected at this point. Authorities have not released the victim’s name.
The victim was an employee with G2 Secure Staff LLC, which does contract work for United Airlines.
In a statement, G2 said it was “devastated” by the incident.
United Airlines offered condolences to the victim’s family and says it is reviewing details of the incident.