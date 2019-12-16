Mexico: 50 bodies among remains found at farm last month
MEXICO CITY — Human remains discovered last month at a farm outside the city of Guadalajara have been confirmed as belonging to at least 50 people, authorities reported.
Jalisco state prosecutors said recovery work at the farm in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, which began Nov. 22 after the initial discovery, concluded Friday as experts determined there was no more evidence to be gathered from the scene.
The office said in a Saturday statement that there was a “preliminary” indication that the remains corresponded to 50 individuals.
Prosecutors said they had identified 13 people so far — 12 male and one female.
Egypt president says militias hold Libyan government ‘hostage’
CAIRO — Libya’s U.N.-supported government is held hostage by “armed and terrorist militias” in the capital, Tripoli, Egypt’s leader said Sunday.
President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in televised comments that the Government of National Accord “is not able to have a free and real will because they have been taken hostage by armed and terrorist militias there.”
The GNA is backed by Egypt’s regional rivals Turkey and Qatar and Egypt’s relations with the two countries have been strained since 2013. That’s when el-Sissi, as defense minister, led the military overthrow of elected but divisive Islamist President Muhammad Morsi amid mass protests against his brief rule. Morsi was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.
The Tripoli-based government is supported by a Libyan affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood group, which Cairo designated as a terrorist organization in 2013. Turkey and Qatar are also staunch backers of the Brotherhood.
NEW DELHI — Police fired tear-gas and struck demonstrators with batons on Sunday in India’s capital city, where thousands, including students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University, protested against a new law that will give citizenship to non-Muslims fleeing religious persecution from several neighboring countries.
The third day of what had been a peaceful demonstration against the law, passed by India’s Parliament last week, descended into chaos Sunday afternoon. Three buses were set on fire, police officials said.
A top police official said that six police personnel were injured in the melee in an upscale enclave of south Delhi.
Student organizers blamed outsiders for the violence.
Violence erupted in India’s northeastern state of Assam on the border with Bangladesh after the law’s passage. Demonstrators fear an influx of foreigners will dilute native Assamese people’s political sway and culture. Five people have been killed in protests over the law that grants citizenship on the basis of religion.