20 soldiers in Mali killed by gunmen
BAMAKO, Mali — Gunmen attacked an army camp in Mali near the border with Mauritania, killing 20 soldiers Sunday, the government and armed forces said.
The camp in Sokolo in the Segou region remains under the control of Mali’s military, the armed forces said in a statement on Twitter.
Mali’s government said there was significant material damage in the attack, and that reinforcements have been dispatched.
Polls close in Italian regional election
MILAN — Polls have closed in a hotly contested regional election where Italy’s right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini campaigned hard to unseat 70 years of left-wing governments with the aim of shaking the weak coalition in Rome.
Exit polls Sunday evening by Italian state broadcaster RAI gave an edge to the center-left candidate in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, with 47% to 51% of the vote. That compared with the center-right candidate from Salvini’s League, with 44% to 48% of the vote.
Syrian forces near rebel-held town
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian government forces reached the outskirts of a key rebel-held town on Sunday, part of a weekslong offensive into the country’s last rebel stronghold, state media and opposition activists said.
Further north, a car bomb exploded in a town held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters killing at least seven people.
Over the past two days, Syrian troops captured at least six villages near the strategic town of Maaret al-Numan in the northwestern province of Idlib. That brought them closer to retaking a critical north-south highway that passes through the town. It’s been held by the rebels since 2012.
Kim Jong Un’s aunt makes appearance
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s aunt made her first public appearance in about six years, state media reported Sunday, quelling years of rumors that she was purged or executed by her nephew after helping him inherit power from his father.
According to a Korean Central News Agency dispatch, the name of Kim Kyong Hui was included in a list of top North Korean officials who watched a performance marking Lunar New Year’s Day with Kim Jong Un at a Pyongyang theater on Saturday.
Zelenskiy praises Holocaust survivors
KRAKOW, Poland — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy paid tribute Sunday evening to Holocaust survivors, telling them on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the death camp’s liberation that they are an example to humanity.
Zelenskiy spoke of the importance of protecting humanitarian values and freedom against the hatred that threatens civilization in a short speech at a dinner in Krakow organized by the World Jewish Congress.