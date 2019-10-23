Danes move 120-year-old lighthouse back from eroding coast
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A 120-year-old lighthouse was put on wheels and rails and moved back from the eroding North Sea coastline in northwestern Denmark on Tuesday.
The now-defunct Rubjerg Knude lighthouse was moved 300 feet inland, said Kjeld Pedersen, the mason in charge of the move, which took less than the expected 10 hours. Concrete will now be poured around the base of the roughly 1,000-ton structure.
The lighthouse is 76 feet tall and sits atop a cliff 200 feet above sea level.
When it first went into service in 1900, it was roughly 656 feet from the shore. But steady erosion meant that, by the time the move started on Tuesday morning, it was only about 9 ½ feet away.
Denmark’s environment ministry spent $747,000 to save the building, which officials say would otherwise have to have been dismantled. Environment Minister Lea Wermelin has called the white, square lighthouse “a national treasure.”
Local mayor Arne Boelt and the town of Hjoerring also chipped in to foot the bill.
The lighthouse ceased operating in 1968 and was briefly turned into a museum, including an exhibit about the structure’s struggle against sand drift.
In the end, it was closed because of shifting sands which slowly buried the two buildings adjacent to the lighthouse. The lighthouse, however, still gets more than 250,000 visitors each year.
The move was broadcast live on major Danish news outlets.
In 2008, a nearby church was dismantled to prevent it from falling into the sea. The Romanesque Maarup Church, built on a cliff around 1250, was picked for scenes in “Babette’s Feast,” which in 1987 became the first Danish film to win the Oscar for best foreign language film.
Oslo police shoot to stop man driving on sidewalk, 3 injured
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — An armed Norwegian man stole an ambulance and drove it along a sidewalk in Oslo on Tuesday, injuring two toddlers as police tried to stop him by shooting at the tires and ramming the vehicle.
The 32-year-old man was injured and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.
Inside the stolen ambulance, police found an Uzi submachine gun, a shotgun and what they said were “large amounts” of narcotics.
“It is too early to say whether this is terror-related, but we are investigating broadly and fully,” police said in a statement.
Investigator Grete Lier Mettid said the suspect was known to have had ties to far-right groups.
Police did not identify the man by name.
“It is, however, too early to say anything about the motive,” Lier Mettid told a news conference in the Norwegian capital.
Johan Fredriksen, a senior police officer, said the ambulance ran into a stroller carrying two seven-month old twins, though they were not believed to be seriously injured.
An elderly couple who dived under a parked car to avoid the ambulance escaped injury.
Police shot at the tires to stop the ambulance and did not target the man, Fredriksen said. The vehicle stopped after being rammed by police.
A video posted by several Norwegian media showed how police officers pulled the man out of the ambulance through the side window because the front door had been damaged when it collided with obstacles, including a road sign.
The yellow-and-blue ambulance was stolen after authorities responded to a traffic accident on an Oslo traffic circle in which a car had turned over. The man left the scene on foot and pointed a weapon at police officers before stealing the ambulance.
A 25-year-old woman who was a passenger in the overturned car was later arrested. Both the man and the woman are known to the police, Lier Mettid told reporters.
Anders Bayer, a spokesman for Oslo University Hospital, confirmed to Norwegian news agency NTB that the ambulance was stolen by an armed person. Three employees in the vehicle when it was stolen were unharmed, Bayer added.
The Aftenposten newspaper published a photo showing a man wearing green trousers lying next to the vehicle surrounded by police officers. Another photo in the daily showed a handcuffed man, flanked by police, walking toward an ambulance stretcher.
A witness told the newspaper that the ambulance was driving at high speed followed by a police car in pursuit.
“I heard several shots,” Omar Khatujev told Aftenposten.
Indonesia oil pipeline fire kills Chinese worker
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Authorities say a Chinese worker was killed in a fire at an oil pipeline in western Indonesia.
West Java police chief Rudy Sufahriadi said the fire broke out Tuesday near a high-speed rail construction site that will connect the capital, Jakarta, to Bandung, located in West Java’s Cimahi district.
He said a preliminary investigation showed the fire broke out when a pipeline owned by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina ruptured during a construction project, killing the Chinese national.Television footage of the fire showed thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames filling the sky as firefighters battled the inferno.
The fire was extinguished just before nightfall.