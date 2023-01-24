Germany indicts 5 ‘Reich Citizens’ members on charges of treason
BERLIN — Federal prosecutors in Germany said Monday that they have indicted five people for treason and forming a “terrorist organization” that aimed to topple the government and spark a civil war.
Prosecutors said the suspects, four men and one woman, had made “concrete preparations” to cause a large-scale blackout in the country and use the ensuing chaos to establish an alternative government. They also allegedly planned to kidnap the country’s health minister, Karl Lauterbach, who has faced extreme vitriol from opponents of the government’s pandemic restrictions.
The group is accused of being driven by the ‘Reich Citizens’ ideology propagated by one of its members, who was identified only as Elisabeth R. due to German privacy rules.
All five German citizens were arrested last year and remain in pre-trial detention.
Authorities uncovered a similar plot by another, larger far-right group last month. Its members were also adherents of the Reich Citizens movement that believes the current government is illegitimate and that the German constitution of 1871 is still in force.
Kuwait’s government resigns after parliamentary election losses
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Kuwait’s government resigned on Monday amid a power struggle with the Arab Gulf country’s assembly less than four months after parliamentary elections delivered a mandate for change.
It’s the fifth time a Kuwaiti government has resigned in just over two years. The government, which is appointed by the ruling family, has been in a prolonged power struggle with the elected assembly. They had recently clashed over the assembly’s advancement of populist measures that the government deems too costly, as well as requests to grill two ministers over alleged economic mismanagement, local media reported.
Kuwait has the freest and most active assembly in the Persian Gulf, but political power is still concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family, which appoints the prime minister and Cabinet, and can dissolve the assembly at any time.
Kuwait’s Islamist opposition accuses the government of graft and mismanagement, frequently grilling ministers over their involvement in the misallocation of public funds.
Norway arrests official of Russia’s Wagner Group for questioning
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday.
Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being assessed whether he should be produced for detention,” Jon Andreas Johansen of Norwegian immigration police told The Associated Press. Norway’s VG newspaper said detaining him isn’t intended as a punishment, but a security measure.
Medvedev, who says he fears for his life if he returns to Russia, is believed to have illegally entered Norway after crossing the country’s 123-mile border with Russia earlier this month.
Vladimir Osechkin of the Russian dissident group Gulagu.net, which helped Medvedev flee Russia, said he had been in protective custody in a safe house and was moved without explanation to a secured immigration facility.
Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine said it’s questioning Medvedev who “has the status of a witness.” Osechkin said the former fighter spoke to investigators on Friday.
Russia, Estonia expel ambassadors as Ukraine war frays ties
MOSCOW — Russia and Estonia on Monday were expelling the ambassadors from each other’s countries in a tit-for-tat move, saying that their diplomatic missions will be headed by charges d’affaires as relations between the countries sank to a new low over Ukraine.
In a show of solidarity with its Baltic neighbor, Latvia announced that it would also downgrade diplomatic relations with Moscow as of Feb. 24.
The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre and ordered him to leave the country by Feb. 7. In response, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that the Russian ambassador will leave on Feb. 7 too, in accordance with “the principle of parity.”
Spain seeks 13-year sentence for ex-leader of Hells Angels in Europe
MADRID — Prosecutors on Monday sought a 13-year prison sentence for a former leader of the Hells Angels in Europe who is accused of running a chapter of the motorcycle club linked with organized crime on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
German national Frank Hanebuth appeared in court alongside 49 alleged collaborators from numerous countries, at least 34 of whom agreed to a plea deal allowing them to pay fines instead of serving time. Hanebuth didn’t seek a deal.
Some of the defendants were of German, Greek, or British origin, and needed an interpreter to follow the developments, which were conducted in Spanish. Three of the accused took part via video call from Germany.
Spanish prosecutors have charged Hanebuth with membership in a criminal organization, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms. They are also asking the judge overseeing the trial to fine him $4.5 million for the money laundering charge.
In addition to belonging to a criminal organization, other defendants have been charged with running a prostitution ring and drug trafficking, and face up to 38 years in prison.
