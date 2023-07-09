6 killed in California when small plane crashes, bursts into flames
MURRIETA, Calif. — Six people were killed when a small plane crashed and burst into flames in a field during the second of two landing attempts in fog at a Southern California airport before dawn Saturday, authorities said.
The crash of the Cessna C550 business jet occurred around 4:15 a.m. in Murrieta, about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the flames, which had engulfed the plane and charred about an acre of vegetation just north of French Valley Airport, said the Riverside County Fire Department.
All six people on board died at the scene, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The victims were not immediately identified.
4 die in house fire near Albany
NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. — Four people died, including a 5-year-old girl, when a fire swept through a house west of Albany, N.Y., just before sunrise Saturday.
Fire crews rushed to the home after a desperate call from a woman, who told a 911 dispatcher that she was trapped in a room with a child and unable to escape through a window because of an air-conditioning unit.
“It’s a horrible scene,” Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple Sr. told reporters. “I feel horribly for the family, the neighbors.”
The Albany Times-Union reports that a 14-year-old boy survived the flames by jumping out of a second-story window as fire crews arrived. He was being treated for scrapes and bruises.
A dispatcher tried to help direct the woman and child out of the burning house but was unsuccessful.
Northern Lights in forecast
A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere.
Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that’s expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south. Three months ago, the light displays were visible in Arizona, marking the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current solar cycle began in 2019.
The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks has forecast auroral activity on Thursday in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland.
Auroral activity also has been forecast for Canada, including Vancouver.
Light displays are expected to be visible overhead in Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Helena, Mont., and low on the horizon in Salem, Ore.; Boise, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyo.; Annapolis, Md.; and Indianapolis, according to the institute.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said people wanting to experience an aurora should get away from city lights and that the best viewing times are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.
Vermont officer dies in crash
RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont police officer was killed and two other officers were injured when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said.
Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, was killed on Friday afternoon. The crash happened as police chased a vehicle driven by Tate Rheaume, 20, a suspect in an attempted break-in at a house, state police said.
Police: New York gunman killed 1
NEW YORK — A scooter-riding gunman killed an 87-year-old man and wounded three others in a string of random shootings that stretched across two New York City boroughs, police said Saturday.
A 25-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and his identity was not revealed by police, Assistant Police Chief Joseph Kenny said at a news conference. A 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine and a scooter were recovered.