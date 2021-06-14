Man dies after downtown Austin shooting that injured more than a dozen people
AUSTIN, Texas — A man has died from his injuries following a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street that left more than a dozen people injured, police said Sunday.
Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds following the early Saturday morning shooting, died Sunday at 12:01 p.m., the Austin Police Department said in a news release that also was confirmed by Lt. Brian Moon.
Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.
Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested.
Judge tosses hospital workers’ challenge to vaccination requirement
HOUSTON — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 employees without pay last week over their refusal to get vaccinated. Of them, 117 sued seeking to overturn the requirement and over their suspension and threatened termination.
In a scathing ruling Saturday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes, of Houston, deemed lead plaintiff Jennifer Bridges’ contention that the vaccines are “experimental and dangerous” to be false and otherwise irrelevant. He also found that her likening the vaccination requirement to the Nazis’ forced medical experimentation on concentration camp captives during the Holocaust to be “reprehensible.”
Hughes also ruled that making vaccinations a condition of employment was not coercion, as Bridges contended.
Jared Woodfill, a Houston lawyer representing Bridges and the other clients, promised an appeal.
Average price of gasoline up slightly
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents to $3.13 per gallon over the past three weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that crude oil prices rose more during the same period but these increases weren’t passed on to gasoline consumers. She said that’s because of consumer resistance to high prices and less of a ramp-up in demand this spring than in years past. The price at the pump was 95 cents higher in the June 11 survey than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the country was $4.31 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $2.60 in Baton Rouge, La.