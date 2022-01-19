Israel claims successful tests of long-range missile-defense
system
JERUSALEM — Israel said Tuesday it has successfully tested a system designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth’s atmosphere.
The Arrow Weapon System is part of an array of missile defenses Israel has developed in recent years to protect itself in any future conflict with archenemy Iran or regional militant groups, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah or the Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip, both allies of Iran.
The Defense Ministry said the system detected the target and fired two Arrow 3 interceptors at it, calling the mission a success.
“With every step forward, with every development, we equip the state of Israel with the capabilities to defend itself against developing threats,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement. “Our systems provide Israel with the freedom to maneuver strategically.”
The system was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, a state-run defense firm, in cooperation with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.
Kazakhstan’s former leader rejects reports that he fled abroad
MOSCOW — Kazakhstan’s influential former leader released a short video on Tuesday in which he talked about the violent unrest that engulfed the ex-Soviet nation earlier this month and rejected reports alleging that he fled the country amid tensions with the current president.
It was the first time that Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ran Kazakhstan for 29 years after it gained independence and kept an influential post after stepping down as president in 2019, spoke publicly about the protests and the bloodshed they descended into.
Nazarbayev also denied that there were tensions between him and his hand-picked successor, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Some speculated that a rift between the two could have played a role in exacerbating the unrest.
Protests in Kazakhstan, an oil and gas-rich nation of 19 million in Central Asia, began on Jan. 2 in a small western town over the near-doubling of fuel prices. But they quickly spread across the vast country, growing into a general protest against the authoritarian government and turning into violent riots that killed over 220 people.
Pakistani Taliban claim multiple police attacks
ISLAMABAD — The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for targeting police in multiple overnight attacks in the capital, Islamabad, and the country’s restive northwest. Three policemen and three assailants were killed in the shootouts, police and a militant spokesman said Tuesday.
The first attack took place in Islamabad late Monday, raising fears that insurgents have a presence in one of the country’s safest cities. An officer and two assailants were killed in that attack.
Later, two policemen were killed in attacks in the districts of Dir and North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, authorities said.
Mohammad Khurasani, spokesman for the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan as the Pakistani Taliban are known, posted the group’s claim of responsibility on Twitter. He said one of the fighters died in the attack in northwestern Bajur district.