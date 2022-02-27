Tight security as thousands make annual Iraq pilgrimage
BAGHDAD — Thousands of pilgrims dressed in black made their way on foot toward a gold-domed shrine in northwestern Baghdad on Saturday, part of a weeklong procession to commemorate the death of a revered figure in Shiite Islam.
Most streets in the Iraqi capital were closed due to the large number of pilgrims descending on Baghdad from mainly southern and central provinces. Tents were set up along the route leading to the shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the eighth century.
A high number of Iraqi security forces were deployed to protect the annual pilgrimage, expected to culminate this morning. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from around the world each year to Baghdad. Very few pilgrims wore masks.
Family: Iranian activist missing
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Iranian activist went missing after criticizing a proposed bill by hard-liners to implement highly restrictive internet policies, his family said Saturday.
Hossein Ronaghi, a blogger and free-speech activist, disappeared Wednesday after he criticized a bill in parliament to limit internet access in the country, known as the “Users Protection Bill.” The proposal has been criticized by many Iranians on social media.
There was no information on Ronaghi’s location or condition.
Pakistan: Militant killed in raid
ISLAMABAD — Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in the country’s northwest, triggering a firefight that killed one militant, the military said Saturday.
The raid took place in the Spinwam area of the North Waziristan tribal district that long served as a safe haven for Islamic militants. The raid was part of a continuing operation to rid the tribal belt of militants.
The military said the dead militant was involved in attacks on security forces in recent months and that arms and ammunition were seized from the hideout.
North Waziristan and other tribal regions bordering Afghanistan had been a sanctuary for militants until massive military operations began after the 2014 militant attack on an army-run school in Peshawar. More than 150 people were killed, mostly school children.