Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters performs at the 3rd annual Alfred Mann Foundation Innovation and Inspiration Gala on Sept. 9, 2006, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who topped the charts and earned critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 74, her publicist announced. (AP Photo/Phil McCarten, File)

 Photo by: Phil McCarten, Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who earned pop success and critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at the age of 74, her publicist announced.

The Grammy winner passed away while she was with family members, publicist Roger Neal said in a statement. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

