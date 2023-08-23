Firefighters discover bodies of 18 people near wildfire in Greece
ALEXANDROUPOLIS, Greece — Firefighters on Tuesday found the burnt bodies of 18 people believed to have been migrants who had crossed the Turkish border into an area of northeastern Greece where wildfires have raged for days.
The discovery near the city of Alexandroupolis came as hundreds of firefighters battled dozens of wildfires across the country amid gale-force winds. On Monday, two people died and two firefighters were injured in separate fires in northern and central Greece.
In Greece, police activated the country’s Disaster Victim Identification Team to identify the 18 bodies, which were found near a shack in the Avantas area, fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios said.
Dominican Republic prepares for Tropical Storm FranklinSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in the Dominican Republic shut schools and government offices Tuesday as Tropical Storm Franklin took aim at the island of Hispaniola that it shares with Haiti and threatened to unleash landslides and heavy floods.
The storm was expected to make landfall on the island today and drop up to 10 inches of rain in both countries, with up to 15 inches in isolated areas. Heavy rainfall is of great concern to Haiti, where severe erosion in many places can lead to catastrophic flooding. A storm surge of up to three feet also was forecast.
Dominican officials announced the closures of schools, government offices and businesses until Thursday. In Haiti, where a day of heavy rain from a thunderstorm in June left more than 40 people dead, government officials urged caution but did not announce closures, though schools are already shuttered for summer holiday until mid-September.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in TexasMcALLEN, Texas — Thousands of homes and businesses in the South Texas city of Corpus Christi were without power Tuesday after the state’s first tropical storm of the hurricane season made landfall, bringing strong winds, welcome rain and cooler temperatures following months of hot, dry weather.
Tropical Storm Harold, which never reached hurricane status, made landfall about 10 a.m. near South Padre Island on the Texas Gulf coast, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Joshua Schroeder in nearby Brownsville.
The National Weather Service recorded winds of up to 50 miles per hour in Corpus Christi.
The storm knocked out power for about 11,000 customers in the city of around 300,000 people about 150 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and customers in Laredo, Aransas Pass, Port Lavaca, and San Benito were also experiencing outages, according to AEP Texas.