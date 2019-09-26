7 Catalans jailed on terrorism charges
MADRID — Seven Catalan separatists have been jailed as Spain’s National Court probes whether their alleged plans to commit violent acts with explosives amount to terrorism.
An investigating judge on Thursday found signs that the activists could be part of a pro-secession organization that allegedly intends to use “any means, including violent ones” to establish an independent republic in Catalonia, a court statement said.
It added that no bail has been granted for the seven and that details of the investigation will remain under judicial secrecy.
Word of the jailing led to tense scenes at the Catalan parliament in Barcelona, where separatist lawmakers including the regional president disrupted a debate Thursday evening.
“Freedom!” they shouted. Some walked out of the chamber to protest the court’s decision.
Pro-independence supporters consider that the Spanish probe of the activists is an attempt to criminalize their movement.
Hundreds demonstrated in Sabadell, a town near Barcelona that is home to some of the activists.
The arrests come as the Supreme Court prepares to rule, possibly next month, in the case of a dozen Catalan politicians and activists tried for their 2017 push for independence.
Whether use of violence was part of the events leading to and after an independence referendum banned by Spain has been a key part of that trial. That could decide whether they are convicted for rebellion or sedition, which in Spain is punished with years behind bars.
Only two Catalan separatists had been investigated for possible terrorism-related charges until now, but the court dismissed those cases last year. If terrorism charges are levelled this time, it would mark an escalation in the judicial crackdown against Catalan separatism.
On Thursday, the court placed the seven activists under investigation for allegedly being part of a terrorist organization, manufacturing explosives and conspiring to wreak havoc.
The judge believes they are linked to special teams of the self-proclaimed Committees for the Defense of the Republic, which has in the past organized street protests and blocked road and rail lines. According to the court, these teams are prepared to use violence to achieve their aims.
Police said they found substances that could be used to make explosives during raids on Monday. Prosecutors believe the activists aimed to use the substances around the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, illegal independence referendum in Catalonia and the issuing of the separatists’ trial verdict.
Earthquake kills at least 20
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong earthquake Thursday killed at least 20 people and damaged a bridge, a hospital and other buildings on one of Indonesia’s less populated islands.
Parts of a building at an Islamic university collapsed in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province. Local disaster official Albert Simaela said a teacher was killed there when parts of the building fell on her.
Simaela said a main hospital in Ambon was damaged and patients were evacuated to tents in the hospital’s yard.National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said at least 19 others were killed and more than 2,000 people took refuge in various shelters.
The magnitude 6.5 quake was centered 20.5 miles northeast of Ambon at a depth of 11 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Rahmat Triyono, head of Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami center, said the inland earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, but witnesses told television stations that people along coastal areas ran to higher ground in fear one might occur.
Simaela said many people drove to higher ground by motorbike and car, causing traffic congestion in Ambon.
“The temblor was so strong, causing us to pour into the streets,” said Musa, an Ambon resident who uses a single name. He said there were no injuries or damage in his neighborhood, but that people on social media reported damage elsewhere in the city.
The national disaster mitigation agency said the quake caused cracks in a main bridge in Ambon, and pictures released by the agency showed minor damage at Pattimura University in the city. Several houses, universities and local government offices were also damaged.
With a population of around 1.7 million, Maluku is one of Indonesia’s least populous provinces.
Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, has frequent seismic activity.
Thursday’s earthquake came two days ahead of the first anniversary of a devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Palu on Sulawesi island. The temblor set off a tsunami as well as a phenomenon called liquefaction in which wet soil is collapsed by the shaking. The disaster claimed more than 4,000 lives, many of the victims buried when whole neighborhoods were swallowed in the falling ground.
A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.
Fire blazes at French chemical plant, schools closed
PARIS — A huge fire at a Normandy chemical plant spewed a mass of black smoke over a wide region Thursday, prompting French authorities to shut down roads and schools and order people to stay indoors as firefighters battled for hours to contain it.
No injuries have been reported in the blaze, and the cause is under investigation. The Interior Ministry said the fire was under control by early afternoon, about 12 hours after it broke out, but not yet extinguished.
The Lubrizol plant in the medieval city of Rouen is among the highest-risk industrial sites in Europe, part of a system called Seveso that requires such facilities to have additional security measures because they handle dangerous substances.
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner rushed to the site. He said on RTL radio that “there is no element that could lead us to believe that the smoke is dangerous,” but authorities are taking precautionary measures and carrying out air quality tests as around 200 firefighters worked to stop the blaze.
The administration for the Seine-Maritime region urged people to avoid non-essential travel in the area after the fire alarm rang at the Lubrizol plant in Rouen early Thursday. Residents in nearby nursing homes were confined.
Authorities closed schools in 11 surrounding towns and asked residents within a 550-yard perimeter to stay indoors.
The fire spread to two neighboring companies, according to the administration for the Nord region. It warned of a “strong, nauseating odor” produced by the smoke but said “no heightened toxicity” was immediately measured in the air.
The plant produces additives for lubricants and paint, and pledges on its website “to lead all activities in full security for people and goods while preserving the natural environment.” The company didn’t comment on the fire.
Images showed bursts of orange flames and the sounds of repeated explosions from the plant overnight. The site was still spewing huge plumes of black smoke after dawn, with bursts of flames still visible as sirens sounded over and over.
The Associated Press