Author J.K. Rowling draws criticism for transgender comments
NEW YORK — J.K. Rowling is facing widespread criticism from the transgender community and other activists after tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.
The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract. A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding that her views of sexual identity were “absolutist,” even if they violate someone’s “dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.”
On Thursday morning, Rowling tweeted a response that said: “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”
The “Harry Potter” author is otherwise known for her liberal political views and many on Twitter labeled her a TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist). Among those criticizing her was the Human Rights Campaign, which tweeted: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling.”
A spokeswoman for Rowling said that the author would not have any further comment.
Marc Anthony’s luxury yacht goes up in flames in Miami
MIAMI — A luxury yacht owned by singer Marc Anthony partially sank in Biscayne Bay after it was engulfed by a massive fire that took 45 firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish. No one was injured.
The 120-foot boat was docked off Miami’s MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina when it caught fire Wednesday night, fire officials said.
Island Gardens Marina spokeswoman Nataly Tovar confirmed the boat belonged to the famous salsa artist. Two crew members were on board at the time of the fire, but they were able to get off safely and were not injured, the Miami fire department said in a news release. Their identities were not released.
The Miami and Miami-Dade fire departments worked to contain the fire. They used fireboats to douse the flames.
The boat was partially underwater, but no other boats were damaged, the Miami Herald quoted Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll as saying. Flames could be seen from downtown Miami late Wednesday.
It wasn’t clear what caused the blaze.