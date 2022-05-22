1 killed, 8 others wounded in Southern California shooting
LOS ANGELES — One person was killed and eight people were wounded during an overnight shooting at a party that drew about 100 people to a Southern California hookah lounge, police said Saturday.
San Bernardino police officers dispatched late Friday found the person who was killed outside the lounge, where the party advertised on social media was held in a strip mall in the city east of Los Angeles, Sgt. Equino Thomas said.
He said eight people who were shot and wounded were treated at hospitals. Some were taken to hospitals by ambulance and others went on their own, he said. Police said injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not know if one or more people fired shots. No suspects have been arrested or identified.
Milley to graduating West Point cadets: Unpredictable future awaits
WASHINGTON — The top U.S. military officer challenged the next generation of Army soldiers on Saturday to prepare America’s military to fight future wars that might look little like the wars of today.
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, painted a grim picture of a world that is becoming more unstable, with great powers intent on changing the global order. He told graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point that they will bear the responsibility to make sure America is ready.
“The world you are being commissioned into has the potential for significant international conflict between great powers. And that potential is increasing, not decreasing,” Milley told the cadets. “Whatever overmatch we, the United States, enjoyed militarily for the past 70 years is closing quickly, and the United States will be, in fact, we already are challenged in every domain of warfare, space, cyber, maritime, air, and of course land.”
3 Air Force cadets who refused vaccine won’t be commissioned
WASHINGTON — Three cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine will not be commissioned as military officers but will graduate with bachelor’s degrees, the academy said Saturday.
Academy spokesman Dean Miller said that a fourth cadet who had refused the vaccine until about a week ago, decided to be vaccinated and will graduate and become an Air Force officer.
In a statement, Miller said that while the three will get a degree “they will not be commissioned into the United States Air Force as long as they remain unvaccinated.” He added that a decision on whether to require the three to reimburse the U.S. for education costs in lieu of service will be made by the secretary of the Air Force.
As of Saturday, the Air Force is the only military academy, so far, where cadets are not being commissioned due to vaccine refusal. All of the more than 1,000 Army cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., graduated and were commissioned as officers earlier in the day and all were vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.