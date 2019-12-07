U.S. withholds support for N. Korea human rights debate
NEW YORK — The U.S. is withholding its support from hosting a human rights debate on North Korea next week during its turn leading the United Nations Security Council, according to several diplomats familiar with the discussions.
U.S. allies, including Germany and the U.K., have sought to hold such a meeting on Tuesday, but they would need U.S. backing to do so. The U.S. told the allies on Friday it wouldn’t be supporting the effort, meaning the meeting won’t have enough votes to go ahead, according to the diplomats, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks.
The decision, which could still be reversed, comes as U.S.-North Korea ties enter a tenuous phase: Kim Jong Un has warned the U.S. it has until year-end to salvage a breakthrough in stalled talks over North Korean denuclearization. The U.S. has said it’s ready to engage in talks, but Pyongyang isn’t responding.
Supreme Court keeps federal executions on hold
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday blocked the Trump administration from restarting federal executions next week after a 16-year break.
The justices denied the administration’s plea to undo a lower court ruling in favor of inmates who have been given execution dates. The first of those had been scheduled for Monday, with a second set for Friday. Two more inmates had been given execution dates in January.
Attorney General William Barr announced during the summer that federal executions would resume using a single drug, pentobarbital, to put inmates to death.
Haley: Killer ‘hijacked’ Confederate flag meaning for some
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said in an interview that a man who gunned down nine worshipers at an African American church in 2015 “hijacked” the ideals many connected to the Confederate battle flag.
Haley told conservative political commentator and Blaze TV host Glenn Beck that the flag had meant “service, and sacrifice and heritage” to some. An interview excerpt on social media Friday drew criticism from many who said the flag represents treason and racial hatred.
As governor, following the murders at the church in Charleston, Haley openly backed removal of the flag that had flown over the South Carolina Statehouse.