Nationwide ‘silent strike’ in Myanmar protests military rule
BANGKOK — Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Friday held one of their biggest nationally coordinated protests in months, successfully calling on people to shut their businesses and stay at home on International Human Rights Day.
The “silent strike” was staged in cities and towns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and came at a time of increasing violence in the political crisis triggered by the army’s seizure of power in February and ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
On Tuesday, there was a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwestern Sagaing region in which soldiers were accused of rounding up and killing 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers.
In Yangon, the country’s largest city, and elsewhere, photos on social media showed normally busy streets empty of traffic on Friday. Usually crowded markets and plazas were quiet hours before the official start of the strike, which reaffirmed the widespread opposition to the army’s rule and its disregard for human rights.
Min Han Htet, co-founder and spokesperson of the Alliance of Student Unions Yangon, said the strike by itself might not make a significant difference.
“But by showing their unity, the strike is a success for the people who are waging psychological warfare against the military dictatorship,” he said.
U.S. sanctions Liberia’s ex-warlord and senator Prince Johnson
MONROVIA, Liberia — The U.S. government has sanctioned Liberia’s ex-warlord and current senator Prince Yormie Johnson for alleged corruption.
The sanctions against Johnson come under the Global Magnitsky Act, which authorizes the U.S. government to sanction those it sees as human rights offenders, freeze their assets, and ban them from entering the U.S.
Johnson was responsible for the slaying in 1990 of President Samuel Doe, who had been captured by his forces during the country’s 14-year civil war. Johnson sipped beer as he watched his men torture and mutilate Doe who begged in vain for mercy in a widely circulated video.
Now a trusted political ally of former international soccer star President George Weah, Johnson is accused in a U.S. embassy statement of large-scale corruption.
“As a senator, Johnson has been involved in pay-for-play funding with government ministries and organizations for personal enrichment,” a statement issued by the U.S. embassy said. “As part of the scheme, upon receiving funding from the government of Liberia, the involved government ministries and organizations launder a portion of the funding for return to the involved participants.”
The scheme involves millions of dollars, according to the embassy statement.
U.K. police faulted over men’s killings
LONDON — The families of four young gay men slain by a sex predator demanded that the Metropolitan Police be held to account after an inquest concluded Friday that bungled investigations probably cost lives.
Relatives of the victims called for the police watchdog to reopen its case as they renewed their accusations that prejudice played a part in police inquiries concerning Stephen Port, 46, a chef sentenced to life in connection with the London slayings and a string of sex assaults.
“Every one of these boys was not treated like individual humans and we have said that they were discriminated (against) from the beginning,” said Donna Taylor, the sister of a victim, Anthony Taylor.
During the inquest, police admitted they failed to carry out basic checks, send evidence to be forensically examined, and exercise professional curiosity during the killings between June 2014 and September 2015.
Officers in Barking, east London, missed repeated opportunities to catch Port after he plied his first victim, Anthony Walgate, with a fatal dose of date-rape drug GHB and then dumped his body. Port struck three more times before he was caught — and each of the victims died in nearly identical circumstances.
Officers rejected accusations of homophobia and blamed mistakes on understaffing and lack of resources.