3rd day of violence in Albania over police curfew killing
TIRANA, Albania — New street clashes between demonstrators and police erupted in Albania’s capital Friday, the third day of violent protests over a man’s fatal shooting by police enforcing a virus-linked curfew.
Defying a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemic, hundreds of people gathered in front of the main government building in Tirana and threw stones, flares and firecrackers at police guarding the site. Officers responded with tear gas and water cannon.
The protests, which have triggered political tension between the Socialist government and main opposition party, follow the death of Klodian Rasha in Tirana during curfew hours early Tuesday. Police say he ignored officers’ calls to stop, and ran away.
Earlier Friday a Tirana court decided that police officer Nevaldo Hajdaraj would stay under arrest while he is investigated for “homicide in excess of necessary self-defense.”
Prime Minister Edi Rama has apologized for what he called the “inexplicable and completely unreasonable” shooting, and his interior minister resigned Thursday.
But that failed to dampen the protests, which spread Friday to at least another three cities.
And the center-right main opposition Democratic Party demanded Rama’s resignation.
“The time of change has come and we cannot continue like this any more,” said party leader Lulzim Basha. “Together we shall get rid of Rama.”
The prime minister hit back on Friday, accusing the Democratic Party and opposition-rooted President Ilir Meta of inciting the violent protests.
“The opposition and the president are not only the inciters but also the orchestrators of the violence which is demeaning Klodian’s memory, allegedly in the name of justice but in fact for (their) political purposes,” Rama posted in Twitter.
Albania is due to hold parliamentary elections in April 2021.
During the first two days of violence police arrested 62 people, and a total 116 have been charged with holding an illegal protest during the pandemic, as well as with arson and public order breaches.
Authorities say 21 policemen and four protesters have been injured.
Police said they should not be blamed for the shooting.
“No one should compare the police with an individual who committed a legally punishable act,” a police statement said Friday.
United States Ambassador to Tirana Yuri Kim urged all sides to “exercise restraint.”
“Those in power have the responsibility to provide a full and transparent investigation into the incident,” she said. “Those seeking to be in power should demonstrate their ability to lead in a responsible manner, including by rejecting violence.”
Venezuelan officials say oil refinery attack thwarted
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s oil minister said Friday that security forces have thwarted an attack on a key refinery as the nation with vast oil reserves struggles to meet its domestic gasoline demands.
Two Venezuelans were arrested Thursday and investigators confiscated explosives the suspects planned to use in an attack on El Palito refinery on the nation’s northern Caribbean coast, Minister of Petroleum Tareck El Aissami said in a televised announcement.
Officials showed images of explosives and other material as proof of what El Aissami called a terrorist plot. He said the two suspects confessed to taking orders from Colombian officials.
Aissami called upon Venezuelan oil workers to be vigilant amid an ongoing threat from international adversaries such as the United States and Colombia to harm the South American nation.
Once-wealthy Venezuela holds the world’s largest oil reserves, but the state-run oil industry is in collapse — something critics blame on mismanagement and corruption and the government attributes to sabotage and U.S. sanctions aimed at driving socialist President Nicolás Maduro from power.
Venezuela recently has been relying on fuel shipments from Iran, another U.S. adversary.
Chinese authorities detain Bloomberg news assistant
BEIJING — U.S. financial news service Bloomberg said Friday that Chinese authorities have detained one of its Beijing-based news assistants on what they said was suspicion of endangering national security.
Bloomberg reported that Chinese citizen Haze Fan was seen being taken from her apartment building accompanied by security officers in plain clothes at about noon on Monday, shortly after her last contact with her editors.
It quoted a Chinese government statement as saying Fan was detained by the Beijing branch of the National Security Bureau “according to relevant Chinese law on suspicion of engaging in criminal activities that jeopardize national security.”
China permits Chinese citizens to work only as translators, researchers and assistants for foreign news organizations, not as registered journalists able to report independently. China’s own media are almost entirely state owned and tightly controlled, and the country has long been one of the leading jailers of journalists.
Bloomberg said it has been seeking information about Fan’s whereabouts from the Chinese government and from China’s embassy in Washington, D.C.
It said its parent company, Bloomberg LP, was informed Thursday that she was being held on suspicion of endangering national security, a vaguely defined charge that can lead to lengthy detention with little recourse to legal assistance.
Top pro-China news channel in Taiwan ends broadcasts
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A leading pro-China cable news channel prepared to halt its broadcast operations at midnight Friday after Taiwan’s government refused to renew its license, citing accuracy issues.
The National Communications Commission cited repeated violations of rules on accurate reporting in rejecting CTiTV’s license renewal. The station has been fined 25 times in the past six years for spreading inaccurate information.
The station is owned by the Want Want China Times media group, which also publishes one of Taiwan’s main newspapers. It has long been associated with a Beijing-friendly political view, attributed partly to its extensive business interests in China. It tried unsuccessfully to appeal the denial and accused the Taiwanese government of endangering media freedom.
In its ruling in November, NCC Chairperson Chen Yaw-shyang made no specific allegations of a pro-China bias, but said the channel appeared susceptible to outside influence.
“The biggest problem is external interference into the TV station’s news production and broadcasts,” Chen said in announcing the denial of the license renewal.
Reporters without Borders, a media watchdog group, said in a statement that the decision did not go against press freedom, but expressed regret over its impact on the station’s staff.
While it will stop its broadcast operations, the company is expected to focus on mobile and web operations, where it already has a sizable following.
“We must have limitless support for media freedom,” a banner on the news channel’s home page said Friday.