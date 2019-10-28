Masterpiece found in French woman’s kitchen sells for $26.6M
PARIS — An old painting found in the kitchen of an elderly French woman, who considered it an icon of little importance, has made her a multimillionaire.
The work, a masterpiece attributed to the 13th-century Italian painter Cimabue that was discovered earlier this year, sold for $26.6 million Sunday.
Dominique Le Coent of Acteon Auction House, who sold the masterpiece to an anonymous buyer near Chantilly, north of Paris, said the sale represented a “world record for a primitive, or a pre-1500 work.”
“It’s a painting that was unique, splendid and monumental. Cimabue was the father of the Renaissance. But this sale goes beyond all our dreams,” Le Coent told The Associated Press.
An auctioneer spotted the painting in June while inspecting a woman’s house in Compiegne in northern France and suggested she bring it to experts for an evaluation. It hung on a wall between the kitchen and dining room.
The woman will now receive “the majority” of the sale money, the auction house said.
The expected sale price had been 4 million to 6 million euros ($4.4 million to $6.6 million).
Le Coent said experts were off the mark because it was the first time a Cimabue had ever gone under the hammer. “There’s never been a Cimabue painting on sale so there was no reference previously on how much it could make,” he explained.
Titled “Christ Mocked,” the painting measures about 10 inches by 8 inches (24 by 20 centimeters).
Art experts say it is likely part of a larger diptych that Cimabue painted around 1280, of which two other panels are displayed at the Frick Collection in New York and the National Gallery in London.
The painting’s discovery has sent ripples of excitement through the art world.
Cimabue, who taught Italian master Giotto, is widely considered the forefather of the Italian Renaissance. He broke from the Byzantine style popular in the Middle Ages and began to incorporate elements of movement and perspective that came to characterize Western painting.
Specialists at the Turquin gallery in Paris initially examined the painting and concluded with “certitude” that it bore the hallmarks of Cimabue.
Stephane Pinta, an art specialist with the Turquin, pointed to likenesses in facial expressions and buildings, as well as the painter’s techniques for conveying light and distance.
Germans flock to Frankenstein Castle for spooky Halloween
FRANKENSTEIN CASTLE, Germany — Medieval Frankenstein Castle has become a favorite haunt for Germans celebrating Halloween, a tradition that’s grown increasingly popular in continental Europe in recent years.
The crumbling castle, located 22 miles south of Frankfurt, has been staging spooky festivals since 1977 featuring monsters, gore and spine-chilling live shows.
On Saturday night, about 2,500 revelers — many in costumes — flocked to the castle, where they were entertained by 130 actors.
While the castle’s name reminds some of English novelist Mary Shelley’s 19th-century book about the man who creates a monster, historians are skeptical that it actually inspired the author.
The House of Frankenstein is believed to have first built a castle at the site in the mid-13th century.
Lebanese form a human chain to support protests
BEIRUT — Thousands of Lebanese formed a human chain Sunday along highways and coastal roads in a show of solidarity with anti-government protests.
The protesters joined hands along a main bridge connecting central Beirut to the north and south on the 11th day of nationwide protests.
Ignited by anger at proposed economic reforms, the protests rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the political elites who have governed the country since the end of its 1975-1990 civil war.“We are demanding our rights, so our country will be better and more beautiful for our kids and for us,” said Marcel Karkour, who joined the human chain with her two children.
Julian Bourjeili, an architect who joined the chain with his fiancée, said it was a message of “love and solidarity.”
“We are showing the civilized and peaceful image of this movement, and God willing, this chain will reach its maximum number of people.”
The rallies have paralyzed a country already grappling with a severe fiscal crisis. But they have also united demonstrators from Lebanon’s many religious communities and political factions, with many directing their anger at their own representatives.