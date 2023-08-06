JERUSALEM — A Palestinian gunman on Saturday opened fire in central Tel Aviv, killing an Israeli security guard before he was shot and killed by police, authorities said.
The attack came a day after a settler rampage in the occupied West Bank killed one Palestinian, deepening the spiral of violence that has gripped the region for the past year and a half.
Late Saturday, officials from Ichilov Hospital identified the Tel Aviv security guard who was killed as 42-year-old Chen Amir. Police identified the gunman as 27-year-old Kamel Abu Bakr, from a village near the flashpoint city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.
Another ferry mishap occurs in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — One person died and nearly 100 had to be rescued after a ferry in the central Philippines struck floating debris at sea and took on water Saturday, police said.
The accident involving the King Sto. Nino 7, which was carrying 98 people, was the third to hit the country in just over a week, police said.
Nearly 500 migrants found at compound
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s immigration agency said late Friday it found 491 migrants being held at a compound by the side of a highway east of Mexico City. All but six of the migrants were from Guatemala; the others are Hondurans.
British Columbia’s port workers OK pact
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — British Columbia’s port workers voted almost 75% in favor of a contract offer, ending weeks of turbulent job action that stopped billions of dollars’ worth of goods from being shipped in Canada.
In a statement on the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada website late Friday, president Rob Ashton confirmed the result.
South Korea continues World Scout Jamboree
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea is plowing ahead with the World Scout Jamboree, rejecting a call by the world scouting body to cut the event short as a punishing heat wave caused thousands of British scouts to begin leaving the coastal campsite Saturday. American scouts were expected to leave over the weekend.
Hundreds of participants have been treated for heat-related ailments since the jamboree began Wednesday at the coastal site in Buan as South Korea grapples with one of its hottest summers in years.
Nigerian doctors plan nationwide protest
ABUJA, Nigeria — Striking Nigerian doctors on Saturday said they will embark on a nationwide protest, accusing the country’s newly elected president of ignoring their demands for better pay, better work conditions and payment of owed earnings.
The protest is scheduled to start on Wednesday. It became necessary “to press home our demands, which have been largely neglected by our parent ministry and the federal government,” Dr. Innocent Orji, president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, wrote in a letter to the country’s ministry of health.