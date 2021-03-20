Explosion in Moscow suburb kills 3, injures 4
MOSCOW — An explosion in a residential building in a Moscow suburb killed three people and injured four more, emergency officials said.
The blast occurred in an apartment in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Friday morning. It destroyed the ceilings between the two floors, shattered windows and damaged balconies of adjacent apartments.
Two adults and a child were found dead, according to emergency officials. Four more people, including a 10-year-old, have been hospitalized with injuries, they said.
Residents of the building were evacuated, and the gas supply was cut off in 36 apartments, the Interfax news agency reported.
The state Tass news agency reported that a gas leak could have caused the explosion. The authorities have opened a probe into the incident.
Ancient bronze
figurine uncovered in Greece
ATHENS, Greece — Heavy rainfall in southern Greece has led to the discovery of a bronze bull figurine believed to have been a votive offering made to the god Zeus in Ancient Olympia as early as 3,000 years ago.
Greece’s Culture Ministry said Friday that the small, intact figurine was found after an archaeologist spotted one horn poking out of the ground following recent rainfall in the area.
The excellently preserved figurine was transported to a lab and initial examination indicates it dates from the Geometric period of ancient Greek art, roughly 1050 B.C. to 700 B.C. It is believed to have been a votive offering to Zeus made as part of a sacrifice, as the sediment cleaned from the statuette bore distinct burn marks, the Culture Ministry said.
Thousands of votive offerings are believed to have been made at the altar of Zeus. Many have been found in a thick layer of ash and are exhibited at the archaeological museum in Olympia.
Saudi Arabia: Drones attack oil facility
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A drone attack struck an oil installation in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh on Friday, the Saudi state-run news agency reported, igniting a blaze at the facility.
The dawn attack caused no injuries or damage, and did not disrupt oil supplies, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. The kingdom is facing more frequent airborne assaults as Saudi-led coalition forces battle Iran-backed Houthi rebels across the southern border in Yemen.
Most recently, drones struck Ras Tanura, the country’s largest crude oil refinery with capacity of 550,000 barrels a day, raising concerns about the expanding capabilities of Saudi Arabia’s regional foes.
The Saudi statement did not blame the Houthis for Friday’s attack. But a few hours earlier, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie reported the group had fired six drones at an unnamed Aramco facility in Riyadh, without providing evidence for what he described as a “high-accuracy hit.” Riyadh lies some 1,000 kilometers (over 600 miles) from Yemen’s soil, but the rebels have fired drones and missiles at the Saudi capital before.