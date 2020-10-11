Fire erupts, homes evacuated in Georgia train derailment
LILBURN, Ga. — A train derailment in metro Atlanta early Sunday sparked a small fire, created runoff concerns and briefly forced some residents from their homes, a fire official said.
The CSX train with about 170 cars, including three locomotives, ran off the tracks in Lilburn, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.
The fire involved “hazardous materials,” spokesperson Justin Wilson said. The agency shared photos on social media of smoky air over buildings in the city northeast of downtown Atlanta.
The derailment appears to have been caused by a washed out track from intense rain and flash flood conditions in the area, CSX said in a statement.
The Atlanta area is getting a soaking from the remnants of what was once Hurricane Delta.
It was unclear what exactly the train cars were carrying but crews were continuing “atmospheric monitoring” after evacuation orders were lifted around 6 a.m. Evacuations had begun around 2 a.m.
Two employees involved in the derailment were able to get to safety and were being evaluated for possible injuries, the agency said in a Facebook post. No injuries were immediately reported.
Flooding in Cambodia leaves at least 11 dead
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Flooding in Cambodia has killed at least 11 people since the beginning of the month, a disaster official said Sunday.
Seasonal rains were made worse by a tropical storm, which caused flash floods in several provinces last week, said Khun Sokha, a spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management.
Among the 11 dead, 10 have reportedly drowned in floodwaters and one was killed by lightning, he said. Several hundred families have been evacuated to higher ground.
On Friday, Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered local authorities to mobilize assistance to those affected.
The Department of Public Works and Transportation on Sunday banned trucks from roads that were inundated in two worst-hit provinces in the country’s northwest, Battambang and Pursat.