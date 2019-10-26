4th person arrested in UK trafficking case
LONDON — A fourth person was arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England, British police said Friday as the investigation into one of the country’s worst human smuggling cases geared up.
Police said a 48-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested Friday at England’s Stansted Airport on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. The arrest came after police arrested a man and a woman, both 38 and from northwestern England, earlier Friday on the same charges. The 25-year-old driver of the truck remains in custody on suspicion of murder.
Essex Police said 31 men and eight women were found dead in the truck early Wednesday at an industrial park in Grays, a town 25 miles east of London. Although U.K. police said they believed the dead were Chinese citizens, they acknowledged Friday this was a “developing picture.”
China said it could not yet confirm the victims’ nationalities or identities.
The Vietnamese Embassy in London said Friday that it contacted police about a missing woman feared to be one of the dead.
Russian soldier kills 8 comrades
MOSCOW — The Russian Defense Ministry says a soldier killed eight of his comrades and wounded two others in a shooting outburst at a base in Siberia before being apprehended.
The ministry said the attack happened Friday at a military base in the town of Gorny, 93 miles north of the border with Mongolia.
Two of those killed were officers and the others were enlisted men. The two wounded soldiers reportedly were in serious condition.
Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had opened a murder case against the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ramil Shamsutdinov.
The Defense Ministry said the soldier apparently opened fire in a “nervous breakdown over personal problems unrelated to his military duties.”
DNC raises debate qualifying metrics
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Democratic National Committee is again increasing its polling and fundraising requirements for presidential candidates to qualify for participating in the campaign’s sixth debate in December.
And, as announced for the November round, the qualifications include a pathway intended to reward candidates generating buzz and support in early-voting states but perhaps not registering as highly in national surveys.
To make the debate stage in Los Angeles, party officials announced Friday that candidates must have at least 200,000 unique donors and a minimum of 800 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.
Candidates must also mark 4% in at least four national or early state polls, or achieve 6% in two single-state polls in the early states.
Gabbard won’t run for reelection to House
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she will focus on her White House bid and not run for reelection to her congressional seat. The congresswoman from Hawaii made the announcement early Friday.
While lagging behind in a crowded Democratic presidential field, Gabbard has gotten renewed attention lately after a heated argument with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
The Hawaii congresswoman fought back after Clinton said in a recent interview that she believes Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.” Clinton did not name Gabbard directly.