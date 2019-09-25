Death toll rises to 32 in protests in Indonesia's Papua

Pelosi orders impeachment probe: 'No one is above the law'

Slow-moving TS Karen drops heavy rain over Puerto Rico, USVI

Trump attacks globalism and urges action on Iran at UN

Top UK court: Johnson's suspension of Parliament was illegal

Google wins case over EU's 'right to be forgotten' rules

A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: U.S. diets still lacking

Animal rescue operators charged after more than 140 dogs die

Zimbabwe's capital runs dry as taps cut off for 2M people

At least 7 killed as school collapses in Kenya's capital

Trial begins for former Dallas cop who fatally shot neighbor

Britain, France Germany blame Iran for Saudi oil attacks

Business News in Brief

Experts, activists blast talk without action on climate

U.S. universities see decline in students from China

U.S. soldier arrested on suspicion of bomb plot

Afghan officials: 40 civilians killed in anti-Taliban raid

Hundreds of thousands stranded as travel agency collapses

Army redacts report on Texas training that killed 9

Israeli election rivals meet as deadlock still looms

Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Johnson says he'll tell Trump: Hands off U.K. health service

Analysis: Trump aims to dictate terms of debate

Congress wants answers on whistleblower complaint

Global postal union meets amid Trump threat to pull U.S. out

GM strike enters 2nd week with no clear end in sight

Congress wants answers on whistleblower complaint

U.S. soldier arrested on suspicion of bomb plot