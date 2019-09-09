Man streams chase before police fatally shoot him
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Police near Minneapolis shot and killed a driver following a chase after he apparently emerged from his car holding a knife and refused their commands to drop it.
The chase started late Saturday night in Edina and ended in Richfield with officers shooting the man, Brian J. Quinones, who had streamed himself live on Facebook during the chase.
After police forced the car to stop, Quinones got out holding what appears in the video to be a large knife in his left hand. In the dispatch audio, officers can be heard yelling, “Drop the knife. Drop the knife.” Shots can then be heard before they say, “Shots fired. Shots fired.”
Attack leaves Charging Bull statue with a hole in its hornNEW YORK — Police say a Texas man bashed New York’s Charging Bull statue with a metal object and damaged one of its horns.
Tevon Varlack, of Dallas, was arrested Saturday on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly attacking the bronze beast.
Police says the 42-year-old Varlack hit the bull with a metal object that looked like a banjo. The attack left the statue with a hole in its right horn.It’s not clear whether Varlack has an attorney to speak for him.
The 7,100-pound bull was created by Italian-born artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989 and installed in lower Manhattan as a work of guerrilla art.
Di Modica says the sculpture was his gift to America. It quickly became a popular attraction.
Quinones seemed calm and expressionless during the chase, sometimes glancing in the rearview mirror. Just before the livestream, he posted on Facebook, “So sorry.”
No officers were hurt. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and declined comment Sunday.
“The Edina and Richfield Police Departments express our thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this tragic incident,” the departments said in a joint release.
A crowd gathered at the scene after the shooting, which happened behind an apartment complex. Some in the crowd shouted at the police as dozens of officers lined up behind police tape to keep order.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul area has had several police-involved shootings in recent years that have sparked angry protests, including the 2016 killing of a black driver, Philando Castile, by a police officer in the Twin Cities suburb of Falcon Heights. Castile’s girlfriend streamed the immediate aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook.
In July, top Minnesota law enforcement officials announced they were launching a working group and public hearings to find ways to prevent and respond to fatal encounters with police.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat, and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington are leading the 16-member group. Protesters disrupted the group’s first meeting in August, saying the group was skewed toward lawmakers and law enforcement, and needed more representation by families affected by police shootings.
2 dead, 3 injured in small plane crash
HENDERSON, Nev. — Two people were killed and three others injured Saturday night in the crash of a small private plane near Henderson Executive Airport, authorities said.
The single-engine Beechcraft Sierra plane took off from the runway, had a mechanical issue and turned around in an attempt to land when it crashed south of the airport, Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards told The Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The propeller plane was bound for the Gillispie Field airport in El Cajon, California, around 20 miles east of San Diego, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor told the newspaper in an emailed statement.
The plane caught fire, authorities said.
The Henderson Fire Department responded about 7:45 p.m., the newspaper reported.
One person died at the scene, and the other person died at a hospital, Richards said. One person had serious injuries, and another person had minor injuries.
A Good Samaritan who tried to help rescue the people in the plane suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation, firefighters said.
The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after families are notified, Richards said.
The plane’s registered owner is a company located next to the Gillispie Field airport, the newspaper reported, citing online FAA records. That address corresponds to two flight schools, California Flight Academy and California Wings of El Cajon.
The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash, which Gregor said could take a year or more to complete.
Rough seas suspend search for fire victim
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The search for the final victim of a boat fire off the Southern California coast has been suspended until early next week because of gusty winds and rough seas.Authorities said they also suspended efforts to salvage the Conception off of Santa Cruz Island because the conditions were expected to last through the weekend.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney says the Conception has been secured underwater, where it will remain until it is safe to resume the salvage operation.
Thirty-four scuba divers died when the boat caught fire and sank before dawn on Monday. They were sleeping in a cramped bunkroom below the main deck and their escape routes were blocked by fire.
Medical examiners say the victims appear to have died from smoke inhalation.