JALALABAD, Afghanistan — Gunmen shot and killed two Taliban fighters and two civilians on Saturday in the eastern city of Jalalabad, a Taliban official said.
Two other civilians were wounded in the attack, said Mohammad Hanif, a cultural official for the city’s surrounding province, Nangarhar. No one claimed responsibility for the shooting.
NATO soldiers patrol Kosovo-Serbia border
JARINJE, Kosovo — Soldiers with a NATO-led peacekeeping mission are keeping watch at the Kosovo-Serbia border after the two countries reached a deal to de-escalate tensions triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates.
Kosovo Force troops from the U.S., Italy and Poland were seen patrolling Saturday as ethnic Serbs removed the trucks they had used to block the road to two border crossings while protesting the Kosovo government’s decision not to allow vehicles with Serbian license plates into the country.
Pakistani Taliban claim killing 5
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Pakistani Taliban targeted security forces in a vehicle traveling near the Afghan border on Saturday, killing four soldiers and one policeman, the military said Saturday.
In a statement, they said the attack took place in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, and that an operation was underway to strike back against the militants.
Pakistani Taliban, known as TTP or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, operate in the tribal belt bordering Afghanistan. The group claimed responsibility in a statement.
Conflicting figures given on Expo deaths
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Saturday offered conflicting figures for how many workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world’s fair, first saying five and then later three.
In a later statement, Expo apologized and described the initial figure as a “mistake.” Authorities had refused for months to publicly provide any figures for construction-related casualties in the run-up to the $7 billion fair rising from the desert outside Dubai.