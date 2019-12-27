Court: Airline’s workers can’t sue as class in pay dispute
NEWARK, N.J. — American Airlines workers at Newark’s airport who claim in a lawsuit they’ve been shorted on overtime pay can’t sue as a class, a federal appeals court ruled this week.
The three-judge panel’s decision published Tuesday reversed a New Jersey judge’s ruling that would have allowed the lawsuit to go forward and include all non-exempt hourly workers employed at Newark Liberty International Airport since April 2014.
Several employees, including mechanics and workers responsible for tasks such as cargo handling, filed the suit in 2016 and said American’s timekeeping system automatically paid employees based on their schedules rather than on the hours they actually worked.
They also alleged managers regularly refused to authorize overtime pay for work performed before and after scheduled shifts and during scheduled 30-minute lunch breaks. The lawsuit sought back pay as well as punitive damages. American denied the allegations.
The appeals court sided with the airline, which argued that while the timekeeping system applied to all employees, it would be wrong to group all employees into a class because it would have to be determined on a case-by-case basis which employees worked overtime.
“For example, some employees testified that they began working immediately after clocking in,” the court wrote. “Others testified that they chatted with co-workers or watched TV after clocking in but before their shifts began. Thus, whether they were actually working pre- and post-shift is an open and inherently individualized question.”
The court also questioned the judge’s reliance on a 2016 ruling involving workers at a Tyson Foods pork-processing plant who weren’t paid for the time they spent putting on and taking off protective equipment.
In that case, “all activities were common, unlike here,” the judges wrote. “The record evidence here, on the other hand, demonstrates that employees were not always working while clocked in and there was substantial variability in what they were doing, even if some of it could be called work.”
Brett Gallaway, an attorney representing the employees, said in an email Thursday that he disagreed with the ruling and his clients were considering their options.
China’s November soybean imports rise as trade tiff eases
BEIJING — China’s imports of soybeans surged in November following the announcement of an interim trade deal with the United States.
Imports rose 53.7% over a year earlier to 5.4 million tons, according to customs data.
Imports of U.S. soybeans more than doubled from the previous month to 2.6 million tons, according to AWeb.com, a news website that serves the Chinese farming industry.
China cut off purchases of American soybeans, the country’s biggest import from the United States, after President Donald Trump raised import duties on Chinese goods in a dispute over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.
The two governments announced an interim “Phase 1” agreement in October but have yet to release details. U.S. officials say it might be signed as early as January.
U.S. officials said as part of that deal, Beijing will buy more American farm exports. Chinese officials have yet to confirm the possible scale of purchases.
Chinese government spokespeople said in September importers were placing orders for American soybeans but no details of purchases have been announced.
Chinese buyers use soybeans as animal feed and to crush for cooking oil.
Beijing bought more Brazilian soybeans, but no other supplier could fully replace the large scale of American supplies. That added to the strain on Chinese pig farmers who are struggling with an outbreak of African swine fever that has devastated herds.
Light rail fuels housing boom in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The light rail line that cuts through the suburb of South Salt Lake has fueled a residential housing boom in the last four years.
More than 2,800 apartments, town houses and other homes have been built near TRAX lines and stations since 2015, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. The city of 25,000 residents stretches over just seven square miles.
Next on the horizon is a major new development in South Salt Lake’s center that is expected to include a six-story office tower and a 10-story apartment building. The $285 million project, which broke ground in October, will also include a hotel, stores, offices and a parking garage for 800 vehicles.
“This is so clearly not the South Salt Lake I grew up in,” said Mayor Cherie Wood, a lifelong resident.
The city’s building boom is a prime example of how many Utah cities are trying to surround public transit lines with high-density apartment complexes, town houses and retail developments to encourage residents to leave their cars at home and reduce air pollution. The housing developments can also offer affordable housing options.
“It’s really astounding to see the amount of transit-oriented development that is happening via market forces and city planning,” said Cameron Diehl, executive director of Utah League of Cities and Towns.
Some of the developments have happened because South Salt Lake city leaders made zoning changes allowing housing in areas where only industrial businesses were permitted before.
One example is a gated community that includes 219 stacked, flat-style apartments that are between 1,300-2,000 square feet. The apartment complex sits on 20 acres in a former industrial zone that was home to a company that built blocks.
The city has generated increase demand from residents and businesses because it has available land and is still close to Salt Lake City, real estate developers said.
That is one reason why Beehive Distilling decided to open in South Salt Lake, said co-owner and head distiller Chris Barlow.
“They have a high push for a live-work, walkable center with an urban industrial feel,” Barlow said, “and that made it an area we were interested in.”The Associated Press