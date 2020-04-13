3 civilians killed in Kashmir violence
SRINAGAR, India — Tensions between India and Pakistan flared again in disputed Kashmir on Sunday as the two armies barraged each other with heavy artillery fire, killing at least three civilians, Indian police said.
Shri Ram Ambarkar, an Indian police officer, said three civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed when shells fired from the Pakistani army hit homes at two locations along the Line of Control in the Kupwara area of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Sunday evening.
Ambarkar said some people were also feared injured as authorities launched a rescue operation amid heavy cross-border shelling in the area.
World Bank sees woes for Latin America
MEXICO CITY — The new coronavirus pandemic could send economies tumbling by 4.6% this year across Latin America and the Caribbean, forcing governments to take ownership stakes in struggling major businesses, according to a World Bank report issued Sunday.
The bank’s Latin America and Caribbean branch projected that gross domestic product for the region will fall by 4.6% before rebounding by 2.6% next year. Venezuela, which has already seen a dire economic plunge, was not included in the prediction.
That’s even more dramatic than the contraction of 1.8% to 4% projected earlier this month by the U.N.’s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.
Israeli president nixes extension request
JERUSALEM — Israel’s president on Sunday rejected a request to extend coalition talks between the country’s two most powerful political parties — appearing to give a boost to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pushing the nation toward an unprecedented fourth consecutive election in just over a year.
The decision by President Reuven Rivlin capped a stunning turnaround in fortunes of Netanyahu, who just a month ago was fighting for his political survival as he prepared to go on trial for corruption charges. His challenger, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, now faces an uphill struggle as he races to salvage a power-sharing deal with Netanyahu.
Assange’s partner issues plea for release
LONDON — Julian Assange’s partner revealed Sunday that she had two children with him while he lived inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and she issued a plea for the WikiLeaks founder to be released from prison over fears for his health during the coronavirus pandemic.
Assange has been imprisoned at London’s Belmarsh prison since police dragged out of the embassy a year ago. He is awaiting a May 18 hearing on his extradition to the United States, where he faces espionage charges over the activities of WikiLeaks.
In a video uploaded onto YouTube, Stella Moris said she met Assange in 2011 when she helped out his legal team and that they got together four years later. Moris says their children are 3-year-old Gabriel and 1-year-old Max.