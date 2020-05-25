2 die, 10 injured in St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS — Two men died and 10 other people were injured in multiple shootings Sunday in St. Louis.
One man was shot several times inside his car in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood and later died at a hospital, police said.
Another man was killed in a separate shooting downtown that also left a man in critical condition.
Police seek suspect in 2 Connecticut slayings
WILLINGTON, Conn. — The search for a 23-year-old University of Connecticut senior suspected in two slayings and believed to be armed with several stolen guns had stretched from Connecticut to New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Sunday, state police said.
Connecticut troopers said Peter Manfredonia, suspected in a deadly assault in Willington on Friday and a homicide in Derby on Sunday morning, is believed to be armed with several weapons stolen during a home invasion. A car Manfredonia is suspected of stealing from the Derby victim was found in New Jersey at the Pennsylvania border Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police: Utah man said that he killed woman
LAYTON, Utah — A Utah man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder after police say he told authorities he killed a 25-year-old woman he had met on the popular dating app Tinder.
Ethan Hunsaker, 24, called 911 early Sunday to report he had killed someone inside a home in Layton, the Layton Police Department said in a prepared statement. When officers responded to the home, they found a woman lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso. Emergency workers tried to resuscitate her, but she died of her injuries at the scene. The woman’s name was not immediately released.
Man charged in nursing home assault
DETROIT — A 20-year-old Detroit nursing home patient was charged Sunday with beating his 75-year-old roommate in an assault that authorities say the younger man recorded on his cellphone and posted on social media.
Jaden T. Hayden, of Ypsilanti, was charged with two counts of assault, larceny and two counts of stealing a financial transaction device, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Minivan crashes into Florida liquor store
DADE CITY, Fla. — A minivan crashed into a liquor store in Florida, injuring an employee and a customer and leaving numerous broken bottles.
An elderly woman left the parking area and the minivan jumped a curb and kept going for another 24 feet before striking the entrance at a Publix liquor store in Dade City, police said.
Louisiana state trooper dies of injuries
HAMMOND, La. — A Louisiana state trooper injured last week during a vehicle pursuit died Sunday morning, state police and the governor’s office said.
Trooper George Baker, 33, was assisting the Hammond Police Department with the pursuit around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
State police said Baker and another trooper were in a roadway removing a tire deflation device that had flattened the tires of the suspects’ car when they were struck by a Hammond police car.