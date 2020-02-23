Highway linking major Syrian cities reopened
DAMASCUS, Syria — The highway that links the Syrian capital with the northern city of Aleppo is open for public use for the first time in nearly eight years after government forces recently captured parts of it that had been held by insurgents, the transportation minister said Saturday.
The reopening of the M5 highway came as another Turkish soldier was killed in northwestern Syria in shelling by government forces, according to Turkish state media.
Israeli police: Suspect tried to stab soldier
JERUSALEM — Israeli police said officers shot and killed a man Saturday after he allegedly tried to stab a soldier outside Jerusalem’s Old City.
The suspect, who was killed before he was able to stab the soldier, was not immediately identified but was believed to have been Palestinian.
Assange supporters march through London
LONDON — Hundreds of supporters of Julian Assange marched through London on Saturday to pressure the British government into refusing to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the United States to face spying charges.
Famous backers, including Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood joined the crowd protesting the U.S. espionage charges against the founder of the secret-spilling website. An extradition hearing for Assange is due to begin in a London court on Monday.
Pakistan: Raid kills 5 suspected militants
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces said Saturday that five suspected militants were killed in an overnight raid in the country’s northwest, and that two other militants were arrested in a separate operation.
Senior counter-terrorism officer Tahir Khan said the shootout took place at a compound in the working-class suburb of Mathra near Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He said the militants belonged to a banned group and that security forces found a wide array of weapons at the scene.