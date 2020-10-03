McConnell will press forward with Barrett’s nomination
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 case underscores that the coronavirus is the biggest threat to the confirmation of the current Supreme Court nominee.
Democrats procedurally can’t do anything to stop a confirmation vote on the Senate floor before the Nov. 3 presidential election, McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt.
But with a 53-47 advantage in the Senate, and two Republicans already saying they opposed a confirmation vote for Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett so close to the election, McConnell has a thin margin for a vote.
Two GOP senators --Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah — announced Friday that they had tested positive for the virus.
“Our biggest enemy obviously is the coronavirus, keeping everybody healthy and well and in place to do our job,” McConnell said of the confirmation vote.
Search underway for murder hornets’ nest in Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Agricultural officials in Washington state said Friday they are trying to find and destroy a nest of Asian giant hornets — also known as murder hornets — amid concerns they could kill honey bees crucial for pollinating raspberry and blueberry crops.
Evidence of six of the hornets were found over the past week near the town of Blaine in Whatcom County, the Washington state Department of Agriculture told reporters.
The number of hornets found — nearly double the previous number discovered in the state — would indicate a nest has been established in the area, the agency said. One of the hornets was trapped alive, a first for the agency, spokeswoman Karla Salp said.
The Asian giant hornet — the world’s largest at 2 inches — can wipe out entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to humans. Farmers in the northwestern U.S. depend on those honey bees to pollinate many crops.
Michigan governor’s virus powers upended
LANSING, Mich. — A 1945 law repeatedly used by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to respond to the coronavirus pandemic was declared unconstitutional Friday by the Michigan Supreme Court, a striking decision that puts months of restrictions in jeopardy while COVID-19 continues to flare up around the state.
The opinion is an extraordinary development in a monthslong conflict between Whitmer, a Democrat, and Republicans who control the Legislature and have complained that they’ve been shut out of sweeping orders that have impacted education, the economy and health care.
The governor said the 4-3 decision, with Republican-nominated justices in the majority, was “deeply disappointing.”
But Whitmer didn’t signal that she was giving up. She said her emergency declaration and related orders still can remain in place for 21 days, and then many of them will continue “under alternative sources” of law.
Whitmer didn’t elaborate, but it’s likely that her administration will act under public health statutes.